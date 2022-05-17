Opinion

Piers Morgan Newcastle United comments – Perfectly sum up Arsenal fanbase

I would like to thank Piers Morgan.

I didn’t think anything would / could have improved my enjoyment of Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0.

However, Piers Morgan proved me completely wrong.

His reaction during and after Newcastle’s so dominant performance, is an absolute classic.

Such an arrogant, entitled embarrassment, for me he absolutely sums up the Arsenal fanbase overall, in this reaction to the defeat to NUFC.

Piers Morgan honestly thinks that Arsenal are something special and have some kind of automatic right to be winning things.

He was one of the countless Arsenal fans who persistently abused Arsene Wenger and eventually forced him out of the club.

Wenger’s ‘crime’ was to ‘only’ give Arsenal Champions League football every season for some two decades, as well as the small matter of three league titles and seven FA Cup wins, three of the latter coming in the final five years of his Gunners reign, when things really got vicious with the Arsenal fanbase determined to get their manager out of the club.

So how sweet is it to hear this latest from Piers Morgan, determined to force out yet another Arsenal manager for the crime of looking set to finish fifth. A manager who in his two seasons so far, won Arsenal an FA Cup and got to a Europa League semi-final.

Piers Morgan via Twitter reacting during and after Newcastle’s defeat of Arsenal – 16 May 2022:

‘FFS Arsenal… show some bloody fight.’

‘Arteta should be fired.

Instead he’s been given a new deal and massive pay rise. For abject failure.

Utterly ridiculous.’

‘He should be fired. Who will join us now?’

‘I’ve been calling him out all season. He’s not good enough to be Arsenal manager, we should have gone for Conte when we had the chance.’

‘Absolutely pathetic.

Why the hell did we give Arteta a contract before the season even finished?

This will be his 12th League loss of the season, after spending £250m in 2yrs. That would normally get an Arsenal manager the sack not a bloody new deal.’

‘Arsenal haven’t won the League for 16 years.

I demand less tolerance of mediocrity.’

‘We should have kept Aubameyang, got rid of Arteta & hired an experienced manager who can manage world class talent & whose process we can actually trust.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Monday 16 May 8pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Newcastle:

White OG 55, Bruno G 85

Possession was Arsenal 49% Newcastle 51%

Total shots were Arsenal 11 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Arsenal 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 12

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,274 (Arsenal 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar (Lascelles 49), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 77), Almiron (Murphy 76), Wilson (Gayle 90+4))

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Fernandez, Trippier

