Opinion

Paul Merson – What he said at end of Newcastle’s January transfer window AND what he’s saying now…

Paul Merson has never been shy about talking about Newcastle United.

Not always making total sense BUT always having a ‘strong’ point of view.

Often interesting to look back at what Paul Merson said in the past…and then compare it to what he is saying now.

What Paul Merson had to say at the start of February 2022 about Newcastle’s transfer business after the window ended…

‘All I can say is that if Steve Bruce had bought in all these players there would have been uproar and I think that tells you everything you need to know.

“I still think the jury is out on the business they did in January. It’s safe. It doesn’t really excite me.

They have got solid players in, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t see 18 0-0 draws keeping you up. It may be enough, but I’m just not convinced.”

Paul Merson now changing his tune a ‘little’ ahead of today’s Newcastle match at Burnley…

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle got a fantastic result against an Arsenal side that came into the game to virtually seal their place in the top four, they’ll be too much for Burnley, who I think will get relegated.

“They were at home against the Gunners, but they’ll want to finish the season on a high, so they won’t lie down and get beat.

“Eddie Howe has done an unbelievable job since taking over the reins at St. James’ Park and has brought the right players in, with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes showing their class since signing for the club in January.

“It looked bleak for them at the turn of the year, but they’ve turned it around in some style, fair play to them for that.

“Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Newcastle United.”

No wonder Paul Merson is now using words such as ‘fantastic’ and ‘unbelievable’ in connection with Newcastle United.

If Steve Bruce had signed the exact same players in January there wouldn’t have been ‘uproar…BUT for sure those exact same players (existing and newly signed) wouldn’t have got anything like the results that Eddie Howe has overseen.

Paul Merson was thinking every match a goalless draw but since the end of the January 2022 transfer window, Newcastle United haven’t had a single 0-0 draw.

Indeed, Newcastle have only failed to score in three of the matches from February onwards and two of those were against the two elite teams, Liverpool and Man City.

The post-January transfer window results have seen ten wins, one draw and five defeats, with 31 points from 16 games it is actually top four form, as opposed to relegation form.

Paul Merson predicts Leeds to get a 1-1 draw at Brentford this afternoon and indeed that would be enough for safety if Merson’s other forecast of a 2-0 Newcastle win also becomes reality.

Fair play to Paul Merson for acknowledging the ‘unbelievable job’ that Eddie Howe has indeed done. Newcastle United fans long before February recognised just how big a transformation Howe was overseeing at St James Park, now it is a case of high anticipation on just what this young talented English Head Coach might be capable of when the 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off, with the help of more intelligent additions Eddie Howe will make in this summer 2022 window.

