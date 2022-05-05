News

Official Newcastle United announcement – Paul Dummett agrees new deal

Paul Dummett has signed a new Newcastle United contract.

The Geordie defender was set to be out of contract at the end of June (2022) but has signed a new one year deal.

The club making an official announcement (see below) on Thursday afternoon.

Sounds like a sensible kind of agreement, good to hear that both club and player have worked out a new deal to benefit both.

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 May 2022:

Newcastle United are pleased to announce that defender Paul Dummett has agreed a one- year contract extension, keeping him at the club for the 2022/23 season.

The 30-year-old left-back, who can also operate at centre-back, made his first team debut for the Magpies in January 2013 and has amassed more than 200 appearances for the club.

Born in Newcastle, Dummett joined United’s Academy aged eight and progressed through the ranks, eventually captaining the club’s Under-21 side and enjoying loan spells with Gateshead and St Mirren – winning the Scottish League Cup with The Buddies.

Dummett has also represented Wales on the international stage, qualifying through his grandfather. He made five Under-21 appearances before earning four full international caps.

Dummett said: “This is a hugely exciting time for the football club and the city so I’m delighted to be committing another year here and staying at my boyhood club.

“I’m immensely proud that next season will be my tenth involved with the first team and I’m really looking forward to being part of what is a big season to come. Howay the lads!”

Newcastle United Head Coach, Eddie Howe, said: “Paul is a consummate professional who has given so much to this club and I’m delighted he will be staying with us.

“He is a player and a person I like very much. He leads by example both in the dressing room and on the pitch and I’m pleased to retain someone with his positive influence and defensive capabilities.”

