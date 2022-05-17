News

Now made public how much Lee Charnley was paid by Mike Ashley in his final full year in charge

Lee Charnley ticked all the boxes for Mike Ashley.

A shameless puppet willing to do his master’s bidding, Lee Charnley treating Newcastle fans with the same contempt as the club’s then owner did.

Amongst the many shameless actions, Lee Charnley admitting back in August 2019 that the club had badly failed the Newcastle fans in terms of communication and that both he and Mike Ashley promised to put that right moving forward. Yet the reality proved to be what you imagined near impossible, the communication becoming even worse in their final two+ years at the club, almost non-existent.

Anyway, from Mike Ashley’s point of view, clearly Lee Charnley did everything asked of him when it came to the way Ashley wanted him to run Newcastle United on a day to day basis.

As well as Mike Ashley, the fat controller’s chief stooges / patsies (pasties…?) Steve Bruce and Lee Charnley were swiftly booted out by the new owners once they took control.

However, only now have we got to see the final set of Newcastle United accounts whilst Mike Ashley was still owning NUFC for the entirety of that period.

These latest accounts released by the club, are for the eleven months leading up to 30 June 2021 (this takes Newcastle United back to their usual end of accounts date, as the previous ones were for 13 months and went up to 31 July 2020).

As usual, these latest accounts show how much the highest paid Director at the club got paid.

Under Mike Ashley, he had a unique way of running Newcastle United. Unlike every other Premier League club which would have a whole board of directors (some of them even have two boards of directors), Ashley only had one Director in total AND he was the Chief Executive of the club as well!

So anyway, it has been revealed what Lee Charnley was paid, in these final full set of accounts when Mike Ashley was in charge for the entire period covered by the accounts.

In the 11 months up to 30 June 2021, Lee Charnley received a total of £260,000 in wages and bonuses.

This compares to the previous NUFC accounts which showed Lee Charnley received £675,000 (in wages and bonuses) in the 13 months leading up to 31 July 2021.

Whilst I begrudge every single penny Lee Charnley picked up for doing Mike Ashley’s bidding, at least some satisfaction that his overall take home pay dropped so much.

Working it out per month, in the previous (up to 31 July 2020) accounts, Lee Charnley was paid an average £51,923 per month, whilst in these new accounts (up to 30 June 2021) that dropped to an average of £23,636 per month.

It will be likely in around a year’s time when the next NUFC accounts are published, that we will probably then discover just how much the new Newcastle United owners pay-off to Lee Charnley was, when they sent him on his way.

