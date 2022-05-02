Player Ratings

Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings results from NUFC fans – Fair comment?

The results of the Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this game where Newcastle United ended a run of six Premier League wins in a row (and eight PL games unbeaten at home) at St James Park.

A clear Man of The Match winner this time, with Martin Dubravka (8.0) having a great game and keeping the score down. Left exposed for the winner, the NUFC keeper is still yet to concede more than one goal in a home match since 19 December 2021.

Only two other players were rated by fans at 7.0 or better.

Dan Burn (7.1) holding it together at the back and getting in plenty blocks and clearances.

I actually thought this was one of Bruno G’s best performances, considering the quality of the opposition and the levels he showed when always ready to take a pass and then happy to keep possession, even when under pressure. The Brazilian a different class to those around him in black and white.

Three others were rated 6.something.

Matt Targett (6.9) just missing out on a 7.0 rating from supporters and he did really well against Diaz when so often one on one. So much so, the Colombian forced to switch sides and getting far more joy on Newcastle’s right.

Speaking of which, Emil Krafth (6.4) did keep battling away, but for me this was the day when we were reminded of his limitations. Diaz gave him all sorts of problems once switching to get away from Targett.

Fabian Schar (6.1) did ok before that moment when he was tempted out of the back line and then left claiming a non-existent foul by Milner, as Keita took advantage to go on and score.

With the exception of Bruno G, I thought the other five players in midfield and attacking positions were much of a muchness.

ASM (4.4) and Joe Willock (4.7) picked out by fans for having been especially poor, but I think Jonjo Shelvey (5.2), Miguel Almiron (5.2) and Joelinton (5.8) could have all easily got the same kind of ratings.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 3.30pm Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Saturday 30 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Liverpool:

Keita 19

Newcastle:

Possession was Liverpool 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Liverpool 24 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Liverpool 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 0

Referee: Andre Marriner

Attendance: 52,281 (Liverpool 3,200)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 85), Schar (Lascelles 61), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock (Wood 67), Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo

(Match Report – ‘Still, being on the same pitch as Liverpool next season is an achievement in itself…’ – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Read HERE)

(‘This defeat to Liverpool exposes which Newcastle United players have/haven’t what it takes’ – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United stay top half and Everton now halfway through relegation trapdoor – I’ve had worse days – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

