Opinion

Newcastle v Arsenal recent history – Literally makes zero sense

It is Newcastle v Arsenal tonight.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it a special occasion in the final home game of the season.

If NUFC win this Monday night match, it will mean they end their home campaign with seven victories in their final eight games at St James Park.

However, they are really fighting history here…

Newcastle United v Tottenham (last 19 games home and away, all competitions)

Played 19 Won 6 Drawn 2 Lost 11

Newcastle United v Chelsea (last 19 games home and away, all competitions)

Played 19 Won 5 Drawn 1 Lost 13

Newcastle United v Liverpool (last 19 games home and away, all competitions)

Played 19 Won 3 Drawn 6 Lost 10

Newcastle United v Man Utd (last 19 games home and away, all competitions)

Played 19 Won 3 Drawn 3 Lost 13

Newcastle United v Man City (last 19 games home and away, all competitions)

Played 19 Won 2 Drawn 2 Lost 15

Newcastle United v Arsenal (last 19 games home and away, all competitions)

Played 19 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 18

The thing is, I bet so many of you are the same as me, when Newcastle v Arsenal comes around, I can honestly say that I don’t go to the game expecting not to win. Certainly the home games I fancy us capable of getting a win, whilst away from home against the Gunners, I don’t see that as a game where it is all but impossible to pick up something.

Yet the reality is, home and away, the last 19 Newcastle v Arsenal matches have seen 18 victories for the cockneys. Quite incredible. Just that one Rafa Benitez victory over them, breaking the absolute hold they have over NUFC.

This past decade it isn’t even as though they have been very good, Arsenal generally a better than ok team but on average having a Premier League finish of fifth.

In the matches when we play them, certainly the ones at St James Park, I can’t really recall many where Arsenal have been dominant. Yet somehow they time after time do just enough to win.

It doesn’t make any sense when you see the results against the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool in the same time frame, against that trio of clubs Newcastle have got at least a draw in 23 of the 57 matches combined.

I go into this match tonight with the same mindset of thinking no reason at all why we can’t beat them. Especially when in 2022, Newcastle have picked up more points (32) than Arsenal (31), having played 17 Premier League matches each, since the turn of the year.

About time we started putting the record right and that starts tonight.

