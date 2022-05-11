News

Newcastle United stay up! Wednesday action makes Premier League safety mathematically certain

Newcastle United will be competing in the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

Wednesday night bringing final confirmation that this is the reality.

The remarkable job Eddie Howe has done, had meant realistically that Newcastle were safe.

However, it is now mathematically certain.

A remarkable run of 10 Premier League wins in 14 games had taken Newcastle United to 43 points with four matches of the season remaining.

Norwich and Watford have already been relegated, well adrift of Newcastle’s current 43 points total, however, now there is a third Premier League club that also can’t match that NUFC total.

Leeds United went into tonight’s match knowing they needed three wins in their final three matches if they were to get to 43 points.

A 7.30pm kick-off at Elland Road, Mason Mount took only four minutes to give Chelsea the lead.

A ridiculous challenge by Daniel James on 24 minutes then reduced Leeds to ten men and it was really game over.

Further goals from Pulisic and Lukaku ensured Leeds stay third bottom, level on points with fourth bottom Burnley but with a far worse goal difference.

Leeds are home to Brighton on Sunday and then a week later away at Brentford, though they can only now reach 40 points maximum.

Full steam ahead now then for Newcastle United, definitely a Premier League club next season and just a case now of using these next 12 weeks to be in the best possible shape when the 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of Saturday 6 August.

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, Everton got a 0-0 draw at Watford.

That leaves the fight for the third relegation spot looking like this.

36 points Everton GD -19 and three games left to play

34 points Burnley GD -17 and three games left to play

34 points Leeds GD -38 and two games left to play

