Newcastle United players – All 29 rated for their 2021/22 season performances

The Newcastle United players have now completed their work for the season.

A time now for rest and recuperation before (those who aren’t leaving) the NUFC squad returns to begin pre-season preparations in five weeks time.

It was obviously a real team team effort to turn around this past season, as Eddie Howe breathed new life into the NUFC corpse left behind by Bruce and Ashley.

However, what about the individual Newcastle United players and their personal contributions?

In total, there were 29 different Newcastle United players who played for the club in this 2021/22 Premier League season just ended.

So here are my ratings based on ALL of the minutes that each of the 29 Newcastle United players spent on the pitch this season (my rating, then number of PL starts and sub appearances in brackets, then total minutes on pitch):

9.0 Bruno Guimaraes 11(6) 1034

8.5 Kieran Trippier 5(1) 430

8.0 Dan Burn 16 1440

8.0 Matt Targett 16 1440

7.5 Joelinton 30(5) 2559

7.5 Allan Saint-Maximin 31(4) 2812

7.5 Martin Dúbravka 26 2340

7.5 Callum Wilson 16(2) 1395

7.0 Fabian Schär 25 2161

7.0 Ryan Fraser 18(9)

6.5 Javier Manquillo 15(4) 1267

6.0 Chris Wood 15(2) 1328

6.0 Joe Willock 24(5) 2047

6.0 Emil Krafth 18(2) 1638

6.0 Jonjo Shelvey 22(2) 1986

6.0 Paul Dummett 2(1) 194

6.0 Jamal Lewis 4(1) 263

5.5 Jamaal Lascelles 22(4) 2055

5.0 Miguel Almirón 19(11) 1721

5.0 Isaac Hayden 12(2) 1003

5.0 Matt Ritchie 14(4) 1335

5.0 Sean Longstaff 15(9) 1461

5.0 Jacob Murphy 13(20) 1455

5.0 Federico Fernández 5(2) 522

5.0 Karl Darlow 8 720

4.5 Dwight Gayle 0(8) 34

4.0 Jeff Hendrick 0(3) 70

4.0 Ciaran Clark 12(1) 1015

4.0 Freddie Woodman 4 360

