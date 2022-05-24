Opinion

Newcastle United players – All 29 rated for 2021/22 season via independent rankings

The Newcastle United players completed their season on Sunday.

A 2-1 win at Burnley seeing Eddie Howe’s team end up on 49 points in eleventh place in the Premier League table.

In the opening 19 PL matches of the season it was 11 points accumulated, then with Howe working his magic it ended up another 38 points added in the final 19 PL games.

How about individuals though?

In total, 29 different Newcastle United players contributed during this 2021/22 season just ended. So how would you rate / rank the 29?

Interesting to look at how these independent stats based ratings have evaluated the 29 Newcastle United players.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

With the season now ended whoscored have updated their ratings, showing the season contributions of the 29 Newcastle United players (before each player is their average match rating out of 10.00, then how many starts (sub appearances in brackets) and finally the number of minutes on the pitch):

7.38 Kieran Trippier 5(1) 430

7.10 Allan Saint-Maximin 31(4) 2812

7.04 Bruno Guimarães 11(6) 1034

6.99 Matt Targett 16 1440

6.98 Dan Burn 16 1440

6.83 Joelinton 30(5) 2559

6.72 Chris Wood 15(2) 1328

6.70 Fabian Schär 25 2161

6.65 Martin Dúbravka 26 2340

6.59 Joseph Willock 24(5) 2047

6.59 Emil Krafth 18(2) 1638

6.58 Callum Wilson 16(2) 1395

6.57 Jonjo Shelvey 22(2) 1986

6.52 Paul Dummett 2(1) 194

6.50 Jamaal Lascelles 22(4) 2055

6.48 Javier Manquillo 15(4) 1267

6.46 Ryan Fraser 18(9)

Miguel Almirón 19(11) 1721

6.44 Isaac Hayden 12(2) 1003

6.40 Matt Ritchie 14(4) 1335

6.39 Sean Longstaff 15(9) 1461

6.38 Jacob Murphy 13(20) 1455

6.37 Federico Fernández 5(2) 522

6.34 Jeff Hendrick 0(3) 70

6.33 Jamal Lewis 4(1) 263

6.24 Ciaran Clark 12(1) 1015

6.22 Karl Darlow 8 720

6.02 Dwight Gayle 0(8) 34

5.81 Freddie Woodman 4 360

I would say that the top six named, are definitely amongst the seven best outfield Newcastle United players, the missing player being Callum Wilson who only started two of the final 19 matches once Eddie Howe got things heading in the right direction, but started 14 games in the first half of the season. So maybe no surprise that so many poor team performances early on, dragged Wilson down.

Kieran Trippier at the very top of these independent stats based rankings, started five Premier League games and Newcastle won four and drew one, plus the defender scored two goals and NUFC only conceded three goals in these five Trippier PL starts.

Allan Saint-Maximin second in the table and possibly that will spark a debate for some. However, fact remains that ASM was directly involved in more goals (10 – five scored and five assists) than any other Newcastle player, created more chances (50), had more touches of the ball in the opposition box, carried the ball up the pitch (progressive yards) more than anybody else…so especially with a stats based system he was always going to be ranked towards the very top.

