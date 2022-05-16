Newcastle United player of the season 2021/22 announced
The winner of the 2021/22 Newcastle United player of the season has now been revealed.
An official announcement by the club on Monday afternoon, with Joelinton the winner.
A quite remarkable turn around for the Brazilian under Eddie Howe.
Official Newcastle United player of the season announcement by the club – 16 May 2022:
‘Joelinton has been named as Newcastle United’s official Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign.
Over the course of the season, the 25-year-old has reinvented himself at St. James’ Park, particularly since Eddie Howe’s appointment as boss in November, and has played a starring role in the Magpies’ climb away from relegation danger.
Now deployed in the middle of the park, Joelinton is one of the first names on Howe’s teamsheet, excelling from box to box and gaining more and more admirers – both on and away from Tyneside – with each passing week.
The former Hoffenheim man’s struggles as a number nine, which saw him net just six times in 69 Premier League appearances during his first two seasons at the club, already feel like a distant memory.
After being presented with the award, the Brazilian beamed: “I’m delighted and very happy to win this award. Thank you to the fans, the players and the staff for helping me, and all my family and friends. Thank you.
“It has been a great season for me. Many things have happened, but I’m very happy to help the team and help the team stay in the Premier League. Hopefully next season will be even better.”
Joelinton’s name has now been added to the list of previous winners:
1975/76 Alan Gowling
1976/77 Micky Burns
1977/78 Irving Nattrass
1978/79 Peter Withe
1979/80 Alan Shoulder
1980/81 Kevin Carr
1981/82 Mick Martin
1982/83 Kevin Keegan
1983/84 Kevin Keegan
1984/85 Peter Beardsley
1985/86 Peter Beardsley
1986/87 Paul Goddard
1987/88 Paul Gascoigne
1988/89 John Hendrie
1989/90 Mick Quinn
1990/91 John Burridge
1991/92 Gavin Peacock
1992/93 Lee Clark
1993/94 Andy Cole
1994/95 Barry Venison
1995/96 Darren Peacock
1996/97 Steve Watson
1997/98 David Batty
1998/99 Alan Shearer
1999/00 Alan Shearer
2000/01 Shay Given
2001/02 Nobby Solano
2002/03 Alan Shearer
2003/04 Olivier Bernard
2004/05 Shay Given
2005/06 Shay Given
2006/07 Nicky Butt
2007/08 Habib Beye
2008/09 Sébastien Bassong
2009/10 José Enrique
2010/11 Fabricio Coloccini
2011/12 Tim Krul
2012/13 Davide Santon
2013/14 Mike Williamson
2014/15 Daryl Janmaat
2015/16 Rob Elliot
2016/17 Ciaran Clark
2017/18 Jamaal Lascelles
2018/19 Salomón Rondón
2019/20 Martin Dúbravka
2020/21 Callum Wilson
2021/22 Joelinton
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]