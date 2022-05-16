News

Newcastle United player of the season 2021/22 announced

The winner of the 2021/22 Newcastle United player of the season has now been revealed.

An official announcement by the club on Monday afternoon, with Joelinton the winner.

A quite remarkable turn around for the Brazilian under Eddie Howe.

Official Newcastle United player of the season announcement by the club – 16 May 2022:

‘Joelinton has been named as Newcastle United’s official Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign.

Over the course of the season, the 25-year-old has reinvented himself at St. James’ Park, particularly since Eddie Howe’s appointment as boss in November, and has played a starring role in the Magpies’ climb away from relegation danger.

Now deployed in the middle of the park, Joelinton is one of the first names on Howe’s teamsheet, excelling from box to box and gaining more and more admirers – both on and away from Tyneside – with each passing week.

The former Hoffenheim man’s struggles as a number nine, which saw him net just six times in 69 Premier League appearances during his first two seasons at the club, already feel like a distant memory.

After being presented with the award, the Brazilian beamed: “I’m delighted and very happy to win this award. Thank you to the fans, the players and the staff for helping me, and all my family and friends. Thank you.

“It has been a great season for me. Many things have happened, but I’m very happy to help the team and help the team stay in the Premier League. Hopefully next season will be even better.”

Joelinton’s name has now been added to the list of previous winners:

1975/76 Alan Gowling

1976/77 Micky Burns

1977/78 Irving Nattrass

1978/79 Peter Withe

1979/80 Alan Shoulder

1980/81 Kevin Carr

1981/82 Mick Martin

1982/83 Kevin Keegan

1983/84 Kevin Keegan

1984/85 Peter Beardsley

1985/86 Peter Beardsley

1986/87 Paul Goddard

1987/88 Paul Gascoigne

1988/89 John Hendrie

1989/90 Mick Quinn

1990/91 John Burridge

1991/92 Gavin Peacock

1992/93 Lee Clark

1993/94 Andy Cole

1994/95 Barry Venison

1995/96 Darren Peacock

1996/97 Steve Watson

1997/98 David Batty

1998/99 Alan Shearer

1999/00 Alan Shearer

2000/01 Shay Given

2001/02 Nobby Solano

2002/03 Alan Shearer

2003/04 Olivier Bernard

2004/05 Shay Given

2005/06 Shay Given

2006/07 Nicky Butt

2007/08 Habib Beye

2008/09 Sébastien Bassong

2009/10 José Enrique

2010/11 Fabricio Coloccini

2011/12 Tim Krul

2012/13 Davide Santon

2013/14 Mike Williamson

2014/15 Daryl Janmaat

2015/16 Rob Elliot

2016/17 Ciaran Clark

2017/18 Jamaal Lascelles

2018/19 Salomón Rondón

2019/20 Martin Dúbravka

2020/21 Callum Wilson

2021/22 Joelinton

