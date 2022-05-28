News

Newcastle United owners make important step forward on wages at the club

Back in February (2022), the Newcastle United owners released an important official announcement on wages at the club.

What the announcement (see below) revealed was that the club had made an application to the Living Wage Foundation to become a Living Wage Employer.

Known as the ‘real Living Wage’, the scheme independently calculates a minimum rate of pay in line with the cost of living and accordingly sets a benchmark for employers that wish to ensure their staff earn a fair wage. Having made that voluntary application, it meant that retroactive from 1st February 2022, all employees at the club would now receive a minimum hourly rate of £9.90 per hour – a higher rate than the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

Now this has been followed up by the Newcastle United owners with further improved pay moves for many of the club’s non-playing staff.

The Times revealing that after the Newcastle United owners ordered an independent review over salaries, many non-playing staff in April (2022) received their first pay rise in several years.

Indeed, The Times say that their information is that under Mike Ashley, some of these non-playing staff had received only one pay rise in the last decade!

The newspaper says that the new Newcastle United owners ‘interviewed non-playing staff following the takeover and were shocked at the salary levels in place and the lack of regular pay reviews. They felt then a full review would have to be undertaken.’

The report adding that ‘As of April, a new wage structure has been in place that is now said to be nationally competitive and staff have been given rises to match market values for the jobs they do in line with other Premier League clubs. Understandably, staff at the club are said to be ‘very pleased’ with the changes, according to a source.’

Quite amazing how for almost a full decade and a half almost the entire media, with only the odd notable exception, were happy to turn a blind eye to just how shamefully Mike Ashley ran our football club. Total disinterest from almost every journalist in how Mike Ashley treated fans, certain managers (Kevin Keegan the worst / best example), certain players (Jonas Gutierrez especially) and of course now we find out also the people he employed in normal level jobs. This latest revelation surely not a surprise to anybody, considering the widespread reporting of how he treats so many people in his retail empire.

Great to see staff at the club now being treated properly and paid a fair wage.

As you may have read somewhere…the general public are currently being hit on all sides with energy prices going through the roof, interest rates on the rise, rampant inflation hitting prices all over the place.

Fair play to the new Newcastle United owners for implementing these changes.

Official announcement from the new Newcastle United owners – 6 February 2022:

Our commitment to our people

We recognise that our people, including staff – the majority of whom live in our local community – and our fans, are at the heart of everything we do.

We appreciate the contribution of all employees and acknowledge that the everyday operations of the club, including matchdays, could not happen without their hard work and dedication.

Newcastle United is fully committed to supporting them, including through wages that reflect their value and meet the everyday needs of individuals and their families – not just the government minimum.

Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley, said: “This is an important part of our people strategy as we work together to deliver our new vision.”

