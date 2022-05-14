Opinion

‘Newcastle United owners go step too far – St James Park pitch in Saudi Arabia colours (satire…)’

The Newcastle United owners have really gone too far this time.

I can exclusively reveal that Monday night will see Eddie Howe’s team take to a St James Park pitch that will be in Saudi Arabia colours!

Yes, just when you think things can’t get even more shameful, the Newcastle United team will be forced to play on a green pitch with white line markings.

What more proof do you need of the disgraceful sportswashing taking place at our once great club?

Green and white being the EXACT same colours as used by the Saudi Arabia national football side.

Plus, green and white of course is the EXACT same colours in the Saudi Arabia flag.

Newcastle United fans once again find themselves under overwhelming attack from the media, with journalists demanding that NUFC supporters take to the streets and demand that different colours are used for the sacred pitch at St James Park.

Not surprisingly, the Newcastle United owners are lying low and refusing to comment on this outrageous use of green and white for the St James Park pitch.

Journalists have pointed out that Mike Ashley never stooped so low, that whilst the former owner had a ‘few’ adverts inside the stadium, he never used Sports Direct colours for the St James Park pitch.

The media now accusing Newcastle fans of double standards, moaning in the past about any ‘minor’ issues they ever had with Mike Ashley, yet allowing these new Newcastle United owners to get away with absolutely anything and everything.

A green and white pitch now…but the mind boggles as to just how much worse things are going to end up in the future under this shameless club ownership.

