Newcastle United owners continue club rebuild – Latest backroom appointment imminent

When taking over the club seven months ago, the new Newcastle United owners were taking on a monumental task.

After a near decade and a half of Mike Ashley neglect and refusal to properly invest in both the infrastructure and staff, a never ending list of actions needed to help Newcastle United start heading in the right direction once again.

The new Newcastle United owners inherited a skeleton staff, after the former owner stripped everything down to the bone.

Whilst a new CEO appointment is widely reported to be imminent and incoming Director of Football Dan Ashworth working out a period of gardening leave (unless NUFC pay the compensation Brighton are demanding), a number of other appointments are being made at St James Park.

At the weekend, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray announced ‘There’s a really important member of staff leaving to go to Newcastle United this week.’

Now on Monday morning, The Athletic have revealed that they understand the person Mowbray was referring to, is Liam Mason, who is a sports scientist at with an official title of head of athletic performance at Blackburn.’

The Athletic report – 2 May 2022:

‘Mason has been at Ewood Park since 2014. A graduate of the University of South Wales, he has previous experience with the English FA and Cardiff City. His appointment at St. James’ Park is part of Newcastle’s rebuilding of their backroom staff following last year’s takeover.

During the course of an emotional press conference at Ewood Park on Saturday evening — almost certainly his last there as Blackburn Rovers manager — Tony Mowbray spoke of his imminent departure after five years and also of some behind the scenes at the club who have left already and others he expects to go.

“I see it as a compliment to the football club,” Mowbray said. “The head of medical went to Leipzig, the second in medical went to run Manchester City women’s football team. There’s a really important member of staff leaving to go to Newcastle United this week.

“There are lots of staff leaving, the head of recruitment (John Park) will probably be moving on with myself.”

Mowbray did not name the staff member joining Newcastle but The Athletic understands he is Liam Mason. Mason is a sports scientist at Rovers whose official title is head of athletic performance.’

