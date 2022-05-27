Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – 21 year old defender joins Walsall

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday morning has revealed that Oisin McEntee has joined Walsall.

The permanent move will officially happen after the 21 year old defender’s NUFC contract ends on 30 June 2022.

Oisin McEntee had a successful taste of first team football when playing 28 times for Greenock Morton on loan last season.

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 May 2022:

‘Defender Oisin McEntee has completed a permanent move to League Two side Walsall from Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who has represented Republic of Ireland from under-17 to under-21 level, joined the Magpies’ youth set-up in 2017 and scored on his debut for United’s second-string in January 2019.

The Irishman spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Scottish Championship outfit Greenock Morton, making 28 competitive appearances for the Ton as well as netting the first goal of his senior career during a 1-0 away win at Partick Thistle in February.

The young defender, who was named on Newcastle’s first-team bench for a pre-season friendly victory over Doncaster Rovers in July 2021, will link up with the Saddlers on Friday, 1st July following the expiration of his contract with the Magpies.

Everyone at the club would like to wish Oisín the best of luck for the future.’

