Newcastle United official announcement – 2 St James Park friendlies arranged pre-season

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 May 2022:

‘Newcastle United have confirmed two home pre-season friendly fixtures ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Magpies will host a double-header against European opposition at St. James’ Park a week before the season gets under way, firstly taking on Italian club Atalanta on Friday, 29th July (kick-off 7.45pm) before welcoming Spanish side Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, 30th July (time TBC).

It is expected that head coach Eddie Howe will split his first-team squad across the two fixtures.

Both clubs finished eighth in their respective domestic leagues last season, with Atalanta also reaching the last eight of the UEFA Europa League after being eliminated from the Champions League during the group stage.

Known formally as Athletic Club, Basque-based Bilbao also came close to cup success during the 2021/22 campaign but lost to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España final after previously lifting the trophy last year.

Ticket information and additional pre-season fixtures will be confirmed in due course.’

