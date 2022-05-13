Opinion

Newcastle United new shirt outrage – I saw Ireland not Saudi Arabia…maybe just me

Newcastle United haven’t even officially bought Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane so far and yet, the Saudi Arabia outrage is back.

This week has seen claimed ‘leaked’ images circulating of the alleged various 2022/23 Newcastle United kits.

First of all we saw the claimed NUFC home one (see HERE) do the rounds and then it was an away (third?) shirt (see HERE).

Thursday night saw another alleged new change (away / second?) shirt go up on social media, this one getting a bit of a different response to the other two.

I must admit, my first thought when seeing it, was that this was rip-off / reproduction of the 1990 Republic or Ireland away shirt, when Wor Jackie Charlton was in charge of them…

Only for then later the Saudi Arabia outrage…

This is the current Saudi Arabia home shirt and the outrage due to the use of green and white colours on the alleged new Newcastle change strip.

As you can see from this small selection of comments below, the outrage from so many outsiders is turned on Newcastle United fans, as opposed to anybody who actually had a say in this new shirt design, if it turns out to be correct (which I think based on previous leaked shirt reveals, is pretty likely).

Honestly, the way so many of the outraged go on, you would think that the Newcastle United fanbase had marched through the streets demanding a new away shirt honouring Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman…

As opposed to the reality of these leaked images of alleged new NUFC shirt designs met in the same way as anything else is by 99% of Newcastle fans. No big (any!) hurrahs for any potential Saudi Arabia links from the club that may be behind this particular shirt design, people will simply vote with their feet / wallets when it comes to deciding whether to buy this new shirt or not, if it proves to be the real deal.

As for the outraged, what exactly would they do if this was their club???

Would they be refusing to go to watch their team play? Taking to the streets in protest, demanding that this new shirt design isn’t allowed to happen?

The answer of course is a big fat no to both questions, when it comes to 99% and more of any fanbase. Indeed , if Newcastle United fans did have the means to demand who does and doesn’t own their club, then Mike Ashley wouldn’t have lasted 14 months, never mind 14+ ambition-free years.

Bottom line is that those condemning Newcastle fans, don’t give a….damn about us and our club.

They and the media laughed at us for almost a decade and a half when Mike Ashley took away any joy of following our football club, so why would we now be taking notice of the very same people wanting to lecture us about something we had no vote in deciding.

Questions should be directed to Mike Ashley as to exactly why he sold Newcastle United to the Saudi Arabia PIF and whatever else then flows from that decision, it was the tat empire fat controller who walked away with over £300m in his pocket after wrecking our football club and using it for his own personal enrichment.

(***PS…However, I will be taking a strong moral stance on this new NUFC shirt and refusing to buy it, just as I have taken a strong moral stance my entire adult life and not bought a single Newcastle United replica shirt. My morals are very much staying intact…)

Comments on Twitter reacting to the alleged ‘leaked’ new Newcastle United change shirt for the 2022/23 season:

‘All that’s missing is a bone-saw manufacturer as a shirt sponsor, and my human rights violation bingo card is complete.’

‘The strangest thing is that the good folk of Newcastle (where I lived for 2 years a long time ago) seem to be mostly welcoming the Saudi regime with blind abandon. I mean, Geordies are canny. But being blinded by future cash seems to be the cure for all ethical quandries.’

‘I hate this, and I’m a huge Newcastle fan. I just can’t get on board with integrating Saudi into our brand and identity.’

‘People concerned about the colour of the shirt have to realise that nothing can be changed by fan opinions we are now owned by a very powerful group of people.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Everything can change with fan opinions. They wouldn’t even own you if it hadn’t been for you welcoming with open arms.’

‘Answers a lot of questions. Seperation and all that. Sportwashing clearly at work. I have many Newcastle supporting friends and they aren’t blind as to what’s going on. If Ashley put sports direct over an away kit in the brand colours there would be uproar.’

‘(Chelsea fan) Oh wow!! Have they ever worn white with green before???’

‘1988. 1995. 1990/2000 been a few times we’ve had green in it.’

‘(Everton fan) Haha hahaha – I’m sure a significant number of their fans would happily put a Saudi flag on it as well as long as they get the money.’

‘(Liverpool fan) You can support the team and not agree with the ownership. Tribalism isn’t absolute.’

‘Great to see Newcastle turn out in the colours of one of the UK’s strongest allies.’

‘(Leeds fan) Does it come with blood stains.’

‘(Crystal Palace fan) Shameful.’

‘CPFC refuse or donate their Middle Eastern oil cash every year in protest do they ?’

‘(Everton fan) Such a shame seeing an old, proud club like Newcastle being used to sportswash a murderous regime in Saudi Arabia.’

‘Not a Newcastle fan but who really cares? It`s an away kit, won`t change the black and white stripes people recognise as Newcastle, and it`s worth the price for the resources they will get from the owners.’

‘All the saudi criticism makes me laugh. Before take over you could count on one hand tweets from football fans condemning human rights in Saudi.’

