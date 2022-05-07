News

Newcastle United loan star wins EFL Young player of the month award

A huge Saturday for Elliot Anderson.

The Newcastle United loan star kicking things off by picking up the EFL Young player of the month award for April 2022.

Bristol Rovers unbeaten in April, picking up four wins and two draws in their promotion push.

With three goals and two assists last month, Elliot Anderson topping off some excellent all round performances with a serious goal threat.

Today is the 46th and final game of the season, Bristol Rovers are guaranteed a play-off spot as a minimum, but will clinch an automatic promotion to League One if winning today and Northampton failing to.

Level on points but Northampton a better goal difference, a win for Elliot Anderson and Rovers, combined with a Northampton defeat, to top off a remarkable second half of the season if making sure of going up.

Northampton are away at Barrow who are fourth bottom but guaranteed to stay up, whilst Bristol Rovers are home to Scunthorpe who have been relegated for some time and are guaranteed to finish bottom of the table.

EFL Official Announcement – 7 May 2022:

Bristol Rovers’ exciting teenager Elliot Anderson has scooped the EFL Young Player of the Month award following a productive month in April.

The 19-year-old netted three times and also chipped in with two assists to help the Gas claim 14 points from a possible 18, lifting them in contention for an automatic promotion spot.

“I’m delighted to receive the award from the EFL,” he said. “I’m enjoying my football and Bristol Rovers is a great Club to be playing for.”

The talented Newcastle United loanee was a difference maker in crucial victories over Bradford City, Salford City and promotion rivals Port Vale, while he set up a stoppage-time winner at Rochdale last week in an extraordinary 4-3 fightback to keep Joey Barton’s side level on points with third-placed Northampton Town heading into this afternoon’s final game of the season.

Anderson began his temporary stay at the Memorial Stadium at the end of January, with Rovers sitting in mid-table. However, his impact – six goals and four assists – has seen the Club surge towards the cusp of promotion to Sky Bet League One.

Throughout his short spell in Bristol, the attack-minded midfielder has entertained the Rovers faithful and gained a reputation for producing the spectacular, highlighted by his solo effort against Harrogate Town that won Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month in March – and drew comparisons with all-time great Diego Maradona!

And while his performances have no doubt caught the eye of his Parent Club, Anderson’s focus for the time being will be firmly on today’s League Two finale, with Bristol Rovers taking on Scunthorpe United knowing a win could be enough to secure the final automatic promotion position.

