News

Newcastle United loan star scores promotion winning last gasp goal in 7-0 win (and 2 assists!)

Elliot Anderson began his Saturday picking up the EFL Young player of the month award for April 2022.

Part of a Bristol Rovers side that had been unbeaten in April, picking up four wins and two draws in their promotion push.

With three goals and two assists last month, Elliot Anderson topping off some excellent all round performances with a serious goal threat.

Saturday (today) was the 46th and final game of their League Two season, Bristol Rovers guaranteed a play-off spot as a minimum, but would clinch an automatic promotion to League One if winning today and Northampton failing to. There was also a very minute chance of going up on goal difference / goals scored but very very unlikely to go up by that route…

Northampton quickly went 3-0 up after only 22 minutes and despite a 45th minute consolation for Barrow, the away side seemingly cruising to victory.

Whilst down at Bristol Rovers, they were 2-0 up at half-time with one assist from Elliot Anderson, then 4-0 up after 61 minutes, including the NUFC loan star getting a second assist on the day.

Goals on 76 and 79 minutes then putting Bristol Rovers 6-0 up but agonisingly one goal short of potential promotion.

Then came the moment, 85 minutes on the clock and Elliot Anderson scores the seventh!

That meant Bristol Rovers had now matched Northampton Town for both points AND goal difference BUT Rovers having scored more goals (71 v 60).

Bristol Rovers 7-0 Scunthorpe United

Pitch invasions by Bristol Rovers fans though had left a crazy situation, with even the possibility of the referee abandoning the match even though Rovers seven up and on the verge of automatic promotion.

Joey Barton pleading with the home fans to get back to the stand, to let his players see out this match AND promotion.

With all the other matches having finished (far) earlier, the final whistle finally went, 25 (TWENTY FIVE) minutes of added time needing to be played BUT Elliot Anderson and Bristol Rovers promoted.

Quite remarkable.

Meanwhile, a Matty Longstaff goal helped give Mansfield a 2-2 final scoreline at home against champions Forest Green Rovers, this gave Mansfield and the NUFC loan man the final place in the play-offs, to see if they can follow Elliot Anderson and Bristol Rovers in getting promotion.

