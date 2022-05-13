News

Newcastle United loan star picks up player of the month award after leaving club

Elliot Anderson led Bristol Rovers to promotion, an unbelievable finale to an incredible spell with the Newcastle United loan star heading home the seventh and clinching goal so late in the game last weekend.

The 19 year old Newcastle United player having joined the League Two club on a temporary basis in January 2022.

Bristol Rovers had picked up only 36 points in their opening 25 games (10 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats), averaging 1.44 points per game.

Whilst with Elliot Anderson involved in their last 21 league matches of the season, Bristol Rovers picked up another 44 points (13 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats) at an average of 2.10 points per match.

Now on Friday morning, Elliot Anderson has been announced as the League Two player of the month for April, as his goals and assists, as well as excellent all round play, made the difference for Bristol Rovers, allowing them to grab that third automatic promotion spot on the final day of the season.

Bristol Rovers official announcement – 13 May 2022:

‘Bristol Rovers midfielder Elliot Anderson has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for April.

Using his quick feet and focused mind, the teenage Newcastle loanee contributed three goals that were either equalisers or winners to Rovers’ promotion surge. He also added a pair of assists in the thrilling comeback victory at Rochdale.

Anderson said: “I’m delighted to receive the award from Sky Bet League Two. I’m enjoying my football and Bristol Rovers is a great club to be playing for.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “It almost needs to be pointed out that the criteria for this award is judged solely on Anderson’s performances in April, before the frankly ridiculous performance he turned in on the dramatic final day, adding two assists and a goal to the three goals and two assists he registered in April.

“He heads back to Newcastle United with a reputation as one of the most exciting young players in the country, and is understandably gaining a huge amount of interest from across the footballing pyramid.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: “Elliot Anderson continued to have a big impact on Bristol Rovers’ season since joining the club on loan at the end of January and was their stand-out performer in April with three goals and two assists.

“The Gas were 5/2 second-favorites for promotion before a ball was kicked but, after an indifferent first half of the season, they were languishing in 17th place and traded as big as 20/1 for promotion midway through December.

“Since signing Anderson on loan, Rovers picked up 44 points in 21 games and overcame odds of 13/8 to be promoted on the final day, thanks again to a superb performance and a late 7th goal from Anderson.”

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprised of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.’

