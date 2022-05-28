Opinion

Newcastle United fans – Geordie night fundraiser not to be missed

What a Newcastle United season we have just experienced.

Looking back on it, we’ve gone from despair to sheer excitement.

From the Newcastle United takeover night to the final game of the season, over 200 days of positivity and we can’t wait for these 70 days or so to pass and the new Premier League season kick-off.

On a less positive note, the summer months can be a very difficult time for many less fortunate, a situation now made all the worse by the increasing home energy costs, as well as rapidly rising inflation when it comes to food prices and other services.

Newcastle United fans have shown their generosity in recent years with their support for local food banks, the donations making a serious difference to people’s lives.

This bring me onto a fundraising night.

A Geordie night with some real local talent on show, volunteering their services in aid of a great cause, the fundraiser to be held at the Tyneside Irish Centre, just down the road from St James Park.

Amongst those taking part are comedian Gavin Webster, Taylor Payne providing the music, plus author Harry Pearson.

A chance for you get along and have a great time, as well as helping the local food banks to support so many vulnerable people in the weeks and months ahead.

The 9th of June is of course a date made famous thanks to the Blaydon Races, so what better time than this to hold this Geordie fundraiser.

We all know other Geordies who are spread out across the world, who have found themselves travelling away from home for work or marriage etc and I know many who’s heart is and always will be at home in the north east.

I know being a Geordie is not just for 90 minutes of a football match and it is with us throughout our daily lives, so it would be great if on the 9th of June we could all raise a glass to this special day.

Good luck and wherever you are in the world raise a glass to this unique area of northern England and come together as one and be proud as we always are.

Tickets for the Geordie night are only £12.50 each and can be purchased HERE.

If you can’t make the Geordie night fundraiser but would still like to help the local food banks on Tyneside and make a donation, then please go HERE.

