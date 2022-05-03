News

Newcastle United ‘fan’ arrested on suspicion of urinating on Newcastle and Sunderland legend’s statue

At the weekend, a video circulated on social media which showed a ‘man’ appearing to urinate on the Bob Stokoe statue outside of the Stadium of Light.

The ‘man’ in question wearing a replica Newcastle United blue change shirt.

Now, it has been reported on Monday morning that a suspect has been arrested by Police.

The Sunderland Echo report quoting a Northumbria Police spokesperson:

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a man urinating on a memorial outside the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and a full investigation has been launched into the incident.

“A 21-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and remains in police custody at this time.

“We recognise that incidents of this nature can cause anger and frustration within our communities. We would ask everyone to please respect the ongoing investigation and refrain from anything that could jeopardise these live enquiries.”

Difficult to know where to start really, in terms of the disgusting nature of what this clown ‘appears’ to have done, plus just how thick he (and his mate(s) who filmed the incident) must be.

A local lad, from Mickley (near Prudhoe) in Northumberland, Bob Stokoe made 261 appearances for Newcastle United and helped NUFC win their most recent domestic trophy, picking up a 1955 FA Cup winners medal, playing alongside the likes of Milburn, Scoular, Mitchell and the rest.

Bob Stokoe later went on to manage Sunderland and was in charge when they won the FA Cup in 1973.

Urinating on any statue is just horrendous, never mind doing it to somebody who was one of your own club’s star players.

The fact that in the video he is happy to show his face and be clearly recognisable to anybody who knows him, shows just how thick he must be.

Likewise, whoever is laughing on and filming this, is as bad as the one who has been arrested.

(***In the comments below, please do NOT name who the arrested person is, or where he lives etc, it is a Police matter now and if / when found guilty will get his punishment, nothing should be allowed to interfere with that)

