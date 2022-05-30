Opinion

Newcastle United 2022/23 stunning Premier League odds – Win title, Top 4, Top 6, Top 10, Relegation…

Some quite stunning Premier League odds for this upcoming 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

After one of the most bizarre season’s in Newcastle’s history, after reaching safety in their first season, the bookies clearly see potential opportunity now opening up for the new NUFC owners, if they get things right…

Yesterday, we saw Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final, so now we know all twenty clubs that will be competing in the 2022/23 top tier.

Listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

4/6 Man City

2/1 Liverpool

16/1 Chelsea

28/1 Tottenham, Man Utd

66/1 Arsenal

80/1 Newcastle United

200/1 West Ham

250/1 Leicester

300/1 Brighton

350/1 Everton

500/1 Aston Villa, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Southampton

750/1 Leeds

1000/1 Forest, Brentford, Fulham

2000/1 Bournemouth

No real surprises above, the ‘big’ six still fill the top six in the betting BUT Newcastle United (80/1) as the most likely of the other 14 clubs if these is to be a surprise. Don’t think I will be betting on this one just yet…!

Premier League relegation:

4/6 Bournemouth

10/11 Fulham

5/4 Forest

11/4 Leeds, Brentford

4/1 Southampton

6/1 Everton, Palace, Wolves

10/1 Villa, Brighton

16/1 Leicester

33/1 West Ham

50/1 Newcastle United

Therefore, after the Premier League odds for winning the title, no surprise that for the other 14 clubs these relegation chances are in reverse, NUFC (50/1) seen as the club least likely to be relegated. Interesting that Forest (5/4) are seen as the least likely to be relegated of the promoted clubs, considering they finished only fourth and came up through the play-offs.

Finish top four:

1/25 Man City, 1/10 Liverpool, 5/6 Chelsea, 11/10 Man Utd, 2/5 Tottenham, 2/1 Arsenal, 9/1 Newcastle United

If somebody had said a year ago that Newcastle would be only 9/1 this coming season to finish top four, you would have laughed in their face. Eddie Howe orchestrated an astonishing turn around and in the final 19 PL matches of the season, Newcastle averaged 2.00 points per game and over a full season that would equal 76 points. That points total would have got you third place in the season just ended, whilst in 2020/21 it would have been enough to finish second. So with having watches top four form in the second half of last season, could Eddie Howe really carry that into the upcoming season…?

Finish top six:

1/150 Man City, 1/25 Liverpool, 1/6 Chelsea, 4/9 Man Utd, 2/5 Tottenham, 8/11 Arsenal, 11/4 Newcastle United

Despite the horrendous start to the season due to Ashley and Bruce, Eddie Howe produced such a transformation that actually Newcastle ended up in eleventh, only nine points behind Man Utd who finished sixth.

Finish top half:

1/3 Newcastle United, 1/2 West Ham, 4/6 Leicester, 11/10 Brighton, 11/10 Aston Villa, 9/4 Wolves, 5/2 Everton, 11/4 Palace, 9/2 Southampton, 11/2 Leeds

Once again, Newcastle United recovering so well in the second half of the season, they ended up only two points off a top ten place, finishing eleventh. Actually, at half-time on the final day of the season, NUFC were set to end up tenth, only for action elsewhere leading Howe and his players to drop to eleventh.

