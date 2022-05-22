Opinion

Newcastle team v Burnley predicted with two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Burnley.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to end the season on a winning note.

Arguably the best performance of the season against Arsenal, now gives United the possibility of a very surprising top half finish. A win at Turf Moor, West Ham win at Brighton and Brentford fail to beat Leeds, then job done.

For Burnley of course, today’s game is an all or nothing, only a win would be sure to keep the Clarets up and send Leeds down.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Burnley to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

We already knew that Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock were ruled out for the remainder of this season due to injury.

Eddie Howe on Friday morning gave us an update on injuries /fitness and potential availability.

Fabian Schar:

“Fabian (Schar), we haven’t seen (in training this week).

“We are following concussion protocols.

“I believe he may be doing something outside today, but as I said, we are following the protocols closely.

“That will be a late decision on Fabian.”

Ryan Fraser:

“Ryan Fraser might be out of this game.

“He came on (against Arsenal) and had a slight awareness in his hamstring.

“I don’t think there is a massive reinjury…but there is an awareness in his hamstring again.”

Chris Wood:

“We are going to try (him) today in training and see how he (Chris Wood) is.

“As we said at the time, I don’t think it is a serious injury, so fingers crossed that he comes through training today.”

Martin Dubravka made it four clean sheets in his last seven Premier League games and five from the last eight would be a great way to end the campaign today.

Same for the defence in front of him, who have been outstanding since Eddie Howe worked his magic.

The last 19 Premier League games have brought two five goal hammerings from Spurs and Man City, However…the other 17 have seen a total of only 10 goals conceded and seven clean sheets, remarkable.

A tricky one at right-back but so long as there is no extra risk involved. Kieran Trippier will surely get a first start after recovering from injury. Emil Krafth found his lack of real quality exposed by both Liverpool and Man City and whilst he clearly hasn’t got any of the attacking nous that the England full-back has, Krafth has done a real canny job in Trippier’s absence in defence. Guessing that if my prediction is correct, then Eddie Howe may well give the Swede a runout from the bench later in the game, as Trippier probably tires.

Dan Burn a no-brainer in the middle, the same with Targett on the left.

However, even if Fabian Schar has managed any group training, I think it will be definitely the bench at best, taking no chances and Lascelles coming in instead.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton competed for the man of the match award on Monday night and they will be back in tandem today in midfield.

With Willock and Shelvey not available, Sean Longstaff looks sure to get another chance, looking to build on a far better display against Arsenal. The tactics were far more suited to the Newcastle fan on Monday as he ran all over pressing high and not giving the Gunners any respite at the back.

Similarly, Miguel Almiron also benefited from that high pressing approach and almost scored as a result, closing down Ramsdale so well and the Arsenal keeper only a few yards off his line, lucky to see his clearance rebound to safety as the Paraguayan chased him down.

Allan Saint-Maximin had his best game for a while an a lot of that was to do with Newcastle getting on the front foot against Arsenal and dictating the game. An amazing five minutes after coming on as a sub at Turf Moor last season saw ASM equalise and then lay on the winner for Murphy, after what had been a truly woeful United display up to that point.

Hopefully Chris Wood has managed some training these last couple of games with the group BUT even so, Eddie Howe surely looking to Callum Wilson to build on that excellent performance on Monday when he was so unlucky not to score.

I would guess Wood will be another to get a runout from the bench at his old club, if ruled fit enough to do so.

With the likes of Fraser and others unavailable, difficult to see any other squad players pushing for a game ahead of those in place.

Predicted Newcastle team v Burnley:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

So the two changes I think Eddie Howe will make.

Lascelles in for Schar, plus Trippier for Krafth.

