Opinion

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0.

Newcastle United dominating throughout, a real pleasure for the fans to see such a great performance to end the St James Park action for the season.

Two second half goals giving NUFC the reward they richly deserved.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 7

Had very little to do but did what was needed when called upon.

Krafth – 8

Fantastic game, and even chipped in going forward too.

Schar – 7

I’d give both Schar and Burn higher ratings but such was the nature of the game, they didn’t have an awful lot to do.

Schar took one for the team (more than once!).

Burn – 7

Likewise – but also a few great blocks and interceptions.

Targett – 8

One of his best in an NUFC shirt and I’ve said that a few times in the second half of the season.

I still think we could do with a new LB but maybe we can sign both?

Longstaff – 8

He needed that!

Did well in the middle of the park, kept the game ticking and did superb for Bruno’s goal.

Bruno – 9

Different gravy really isn’t he?

I couldn’t tell the difference between him and Joelinton at times… which is probably more of a compliment to Big Joe.

Joelinton – 10

One of his best in an NUFC shirt.

Maybe the rating is inflated because of the low standards we have set for him compared to the likes of Bruno, but nonetheless, brilliant.

Almiron – 8

Had a go for once!

Looked far less timid going forward and actually caused Arsenal a few problems.

ASM – 8

Another one who was much better than his recent showings. Looked up for it!

Big performance from him.

Wilson – 8

Maybe a goal away from a 9 but gosh how much have we missed him!?

Imagine where we would be with a fit Wilson…

SUBSTITUTES

Lascelles – 7

Did ok when he came on.

It helped that Arsenal offered so little up front and when the ball was so often put in the air, it absolutely suited him, winning headers against a not great in stature Gunners frontline.

Murphy – 7

Did decent when he came on…

Fraser – 7

Good to see him back.

Gayle – 7

Thanks for everything!

Should go down as a fan favourite in years to come.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Monday 16 May 8pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Newcastle:

White OG 55, Bruno G 85

Possession was Arsenal 49% Newcastle 51%

Total shots were Arsenal 11 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Arsenal 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 12

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,274 (Arsenal 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar (Lascelles 49), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 77), Almiron (Murphy 76), Wilson (Gayle 90+4))

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Fernandez, Trippier

