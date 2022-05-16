Opinion

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Monday’s superb victory

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Monday 16 May 8pm

Eddie Howe and his players made it seven wins from the final eight Premier League home games of the season.

Brilliant. Arguably the best performance so far under Eddie Howe.

Ben Cooper:

“Amazing.

“Best game for years.

“Every player on our team wanted it and gave it.

“Demolished a team that were on the verge of Champions League qualification.

“Just a fantastic game to be at and a summer of optimism to follow.

“Loved every second of that.”

Billy Miller:

“Howe has officially beat Benitez and Bruce’s best points tallies but I guarantee he won’t be bleating on about it after the whistle.

“To do it from the situation we were in is absolutely sensational.

“We were in complete control against a side that we usually get nothing out of and who had it all to play for.

“If this time last season you had tried to tell me the joy I’d be feeling now, I’d have never believed you.

“Cannot wait for next season!”

GToon:

“Absolutely brilliant performance from the lads tonight.

“Arsenal were swept aside.

“That should have been 4 or 5, never mind 2.

“So unlucky Sky’s Alan Smith and your team.

“Tonight was all about Newcastle and not about how badly Arsenal played.

“They weren’t allowed to play well.

“So there is the marker and the first signs that a storm is coming from the North and it will sweep all before it!”

Jonathan Drape-Comyn:

“My favourite match of the season.

“We needed that more than most people know!

“Dominated from start to finish.

“An Absolute pleasure to watch.”



David Punton:

“A class performance from Newcastle against the Champions league chasers.

“To emerge winning 2-0 is a marvellous way to round off the final home game of the rollercoaster of a season.

“Everyone was just brilliant tonight.

“Top drawer from front to back to see off the Gunners.

“Callum Wilson may have lost a tooth…but it was United who sank their teeth into Arteta’s beleaguered troops.

“The magic moment that goal from Bruno.

“A season that began in such misery, is having a very happy ending.”

Nat Seaton:

“What a privilege to be at St James’ Park tonight.

“Everything about the night was special.

“The pre match (thank you Wor Flags), the game itself (was that really us in the black and white?!?!) the goals and last but not least, the atmosphere.

“What a way to end the season.

“What a 2022 we have had and here’s to many more matches and special days/nights like this one.

“The word to describe how I feel for for the summer is HOPE for our great football club – who’d have ever predicted that…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Monday 16 May 8pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Newcastle:

White OG 55, Bruno G 85

Possession was Arsenal 49% Newcastle 51%

Total shots were Arsenal 11 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Arsenal 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 12

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,274 (Arsenal 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar (Lascelles 49), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 77), Almiron (Murphy 76), Wilson (Gayle 90+4))

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Fernandez, Trippier

