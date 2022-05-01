Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1.
A first Premier League home defeat for Newcastle since 19 December 2021.
Plenty of commitment from the Newcastle United players but a gulf in quality compared to the title chasing visitors.
MATCH RATINGS:
Dubravka – 9
Had a great game for me. Solid shot stopper.
Similar performances to this may dissuade the owners of the need to purchase a new keeper this summer.
Krafth – 6.5
Another one who I thought did ok, despite his limitations going forward.
Didn’t pull any trees up but was steady.
Schar – 6
Did ok when he was on, should have done better in the tackle for their goal.
Glad to see he signed a new contract but shouldn’t be a guaranteed starter next year.
Burn – 7
Had a good game considering the defeat.
Liverpool created a load of chances but Burn was everywhere in making vital interceptions and winning big headers.
Targett – 3
By far his worst performance for NUFC so far.
Diaz took the micky out of him for most of the game and he was ineffective going forward.
Bruno – 7.5
Clearly the best player in the team and the only one who could stand a chance of getting into a side like Liverpool.
Shelvey – 5
Just can’t handle playing against sides with any sort of pace.
He’s too slow and has proven to be a bit of a liability against the big sides / better players!
Willock – 5
Was he playing?
I just had to double check.
ASM – 3
Just so so frustrating.
Always the wrong decision, coupled with consistently poor first touch.
Almiron – 3
Another one out of his depth against decent opposition.
I’d have gone with Murphy… and that’s saying something.
Joelinton – 4
I made a joke about him getting in the Brazil squad last week… it was definitely a joke!
SUBSTITUTES
Lascelles – 6
Did ok when he was on!
Wood – 4
Did nothing when he was on but will feel hard done by to lose his place in the team…
Murphy – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Saturday 30 April 12.30pm
Goals:
Liverpool:
Keita 19
Newcastle:
Possession was Liverpool 66% Newcastle 34%
Total shots were Liverpool 24 Newcastle 4
Shots on target were Liverpool 10 Newcastle 2
Corners were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 0
Referee: Andre Marriner
Attendance: 52,281 (Liverpool 3,200)
Newcastle United:
Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 85), Schar (Lascelles 61), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock (Wood 67), Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin
Unused Subs:
Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo
