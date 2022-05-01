Opinion

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1.

A first Premier League home defeat for Newcastle since 19 December 2021.

Plenty of commitment from the Newcastle United players but a gulf in quality compared to the title chasing visitors.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 9

Had a great game for me. Solid shot stopper.

Similar performances to this may dissuade the owners of the need to purchase a new keeper this summer.

Krafth – 6.5

Another one who I thought did ok, despite his limitations going forward.

Didn’t pull any trees up but was steady.

Schar – 6

Did ok when he was on, should have done better in the tackle for their goal.

Glad to see he signed a new contract but shouldn’t be a guaranteed starter next year.

Burn – 7

Had a good game considering the defeat.

Liverpool created a load of chances but Burn was everywhere in making vital interceptions and winning big headers.

Targett – 3

By far his worst performance for NUFC so far.

Diaz took the micky out of him for most of the game and he was ineffective going forward.

Bruno – 7.5

Clearly the best player in the team and the only one who could stand a chance of getting into a side like Liverpool.

Shelvey – 5

Just can’t handle playing against sides with any sort of pace.

He’s too slow and has proven to be a bit of a liability against the big sides / better players!

Willock – 5

Was he playing?

I just had to double check.

ASM – 3

Just so so frustrating.

Always the wrong decision, coupled with consistently poor first touch.

Almiron – 3

Another one out of his depth against decent opposition.

I’d have gone with Murphy… and that’s saying something.

Joelinton – 4

I made a joke about him getting in the Brazil squad last week… it was definitely a joke!

SUBSTITUTES

Lascelles – 6

Did ok when he was on!

Wood – 4

Did nothing when he was on but will feel hard done by to lose his place in the team…

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Saturday 30 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Liverpool:

Keita 19

Newcastle:

Possession was Liverpool 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Liverpool 24 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Liverpool 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 0

Referee: Andre Marriner

Attendance: 52,281 (Liverpool 3,200)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 85), Schar (Lascelles 61), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock (Wood 67), Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

