News

New official Newcastle United training update gives clues for Manchester City availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match against Manchester City.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

Amongst the text that went with Thursday’s photo gallery, Newcastle United included:

‘Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are both back in full training ahead of Sunday’s visit to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The England international pair have been sidelined since February and December respectively – with Wilson still United’s leading goalscorer this term, just as he was last season.

Whether either of them will be considered for the weekend’s game at the Etihad Stadium remains to be seen, but their involvement in training will be a big boost to Eddie Howe and his players after the Magpies suffered their first defeat in five matches against Liverpool last time out.’

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 18 current Premier League first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Chris Wood

As for the Newcastle United players from the 25 man Premier League first team squad, that we couldn’t see amongst all 35 photos in the official NUFC photo gallery:

Ryan Fraser has a hamstring issue and is now looking very unlikely to play again this season. Unlike Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier who now have at least some chance of possibly getting some minutes. Though I can’t see either of them considered for the matchday squad at Man City.

Also not seen anywhere in Thursday’s training session photos are Karl Darlow, Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Joe Willock.

It remains to be seen if any / all of these are absent from training due to injury / illness, or else just missed off the photos, or some other non-worrying reason for their absence.

As well as a number of the NUFC Under 23s training earlier today with the first team squad, all three senior players who missed out on the 25 man official Newcastle PL squad named after the January window were also seen in the training photos – Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden and Ciaran Clark.

