Miguel Almiron wins Premier League goal of the month award for April

The winner of the Premier League goal of the month for April has been announced.

Miguel Almiron picking up the accolade.

His stunning match winning goal against Crystal Palace finishing top of the pile.

The challenge now for Miggy is to score on a more regular basis, as that is the only Premier League goal the Paraguay international has scored these past fifteen months.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 May 2022:

‘Miguel Almirón’s goal against Crystal Palace has been named April’s Budweiser Premier League goal of the month.

The Paraguayan’s matchwinning strike at St. James’ Park was chosen ahead of seven other efforts from last month, with Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger, James Ward-Prowse of Southampton, West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell, Brighton’s Enock Mwepu, Burnley’s Conor Roberts, Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Manchester City’s Rodri all beaten by the Magpies man in the public vote.

The 28-year-old’s terrific curling shot, assisted by April’s PFA fans’ player of the month nominee Bruno Guimarães, earned all three points for United as they took another step towards securing their top flight status.

It was also Almirón’s first goal of the campaign, and the first time a Newcastle player has picked up the award this season.’

