Mark Lawrenson tells Arsenal to look forward to the Europa League next season

Mark Lawrenson describes it as a ‘horrible’ night for Arsenal.

The Gunners falling apart against big rivals Tottenham.

Arsenal hammered 3-0, losing Rob Holding to a daft red card, whilst Mikel Arteta wanted to blame everything on the referee…

Eddie Howe faced Arsenal in his first ever Newcastle United away game, clear penalty claims ignored by both the referee and VAR official, which combined with defensive errors gave the Gunners a 2-0 win.

Mark Lawrenson though, quite rightly points out the massive strides made under Eddie Howe as he revived a team / squad that had been dragged down by over two years under Steve Bruce, Lawrenson declaring about NUFC, ‘Beating them there is a very big ask.’

Only the best two teams in the world at the minute have beaten Howe’s Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James Park, which is some achievement these past six months considering what the Head Coach inherited.

Whilst when it comes to 2022 form, for Arsenal it is 31 points picked up in 17 PL matches, as compared to 32 points for NUFC in 17 PL games.

Tottenham have bottom three clubs Burnley and Norwich to face, so Arsenal with only one point advantage over Spurs, can’t afford anything but two wins in their last pair of games.

However, Mark Lawrenson believes it is Europa League here they come for Mikel Arteta and his players, with Newcastle predicted to play out a 1-1 draw at St James Park in their final home match of the season.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to BBC Sport:

“Arsenal endured a horrible night in Thursday’s north London derby but they cannot afford to dwell on what went wrong for them against Spurs.

“It’s typical Arsenal, really, because they always seem to get themselves in a good position but whenever something goes against them, they just seem to collapse.

“At times this season it has looked like they have become stronger mentally – but they haven’t.

“They are under pressure now, too.

“If Spurs beat Burnley on Sunday, and I think they will, then Arsenal will have to win at St James’ Park or fourth place will be out of their hands on the final day of the season.

“We know Tottenham have a record of messing up too, but they play bottom side Norwich on the final day and Arsenal obviously do not want to be relying on the Canaries to do them a favour.

“That might be the scenario the Gunners are facing, though.

“We all know how much Newcastle have improved in the past few months, and they have been very strong at St James’ Park.

“Beating them there is a very big ask.

“Prediction is Newcastle 1 Arsenal 1.”

