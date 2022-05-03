Opinion

Manchester United taking money from Saudi Arabia regime every year – Why is this not a problem?

Manchester United fans have been very prominent when it comes to criticism of Newcastle United supporters in recent months.

As well as football pundits and media, as usual, tearing into the NUFC fanbase, supporters of pretty much every other club have been lining up to take the moral high ground.

However, with Manchester United fans especially keen to lecture Newcastle supporters on their supposed failings as football fans, it is particularly strange.

I am of course talking about Saudi Arabia.

I was reminded of the above yet again on Sunday.

We went along to the first ever Newcastle United women’s match at St James Park. A whole gang of us, family and friends, adults and kids. All of us had a great time. It was a comfortable 4-0 home win, decent weather for the time of year, some decent goals scored, not the highest level of football maybe (no disrespect but it is fourth tier of the women’s game) but still entertaining to watch, a record crowd as well for the season in all women’s club football in England, an amazing 22,134 enjoying themselves AND remember this was a record league crowd this season out of all divisions, from women’s Super League down to the fourth tier where NUFC currently play.

Anyway, following the match, last night I was looking at the various coverage online and vast majority was great, including BBC Sport and loads of other national media, most of it centring on the astonishing record crowd for the season. However, I still saw some sniping, some media and fans from other clubs, the likes of Sunderland and Manchester United most prominent.

Well, we know what the mackems are all about BUT Manchester United are taking money from the Saudi Arabia regime every year – Why is this not a problem?

Why do the media and everybody else pretty much, not see this as newsworthy in any respect?

Where have the media and Manchester United been with their campaigning, outrage and principles these past 14 years and counting, with the Saudi regime the longest existing sponsors of Man Utd?

The Saudi regime through the state owned Saudi Telecom have ploughed fortunes into Old Trafford for 14 years since 2008 and continue to do so.

Then in 2017, Man Utd agreed yet another very lucrative revenue stream from the Saudi regime, ‘the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia’ in partnership with Manchester United.

Whilst advertising and sponsorship deals are of course a smaller affair than an actual takeover of a club, the ‘principle’ remains very much the same. With sponsorship / advertising, you actually take money directly in return for some business (and / or regime…) to be able to attach their name to your brand / good name…

Why have we never heard the media these past 14 years demanding to know why the Manchester United fans aren’t bothered about seeing their club selling its good name to the Saudi regime in return for serious riches that have helped their club / team win loads of trophies?

Surely winning things isn’t more important for Manchester United fans than making a principled stand and refusing to support a club that is giving its implicit backing to a regime with such a poor human rights record?

Why do none of the journalists these past 14 years think this isn’t newsworthy?

I would love to know.

