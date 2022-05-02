News

Manchester United record smashed by St James Park Newcastle United Women’s astonishing attendance

A Manchester United record was broken on Sunday, with quite astonishing scenes at St James Park.

The Newcastle United Women’s team were playing their very first match at St James Park and a brilliant day was had by all.

The Manchester United women’s team held the record for the highest league crowd of the season but that was overtaken on Tyneside, as fans responded to this first opportunity to see the NUFC Women’s team play at St James Park.

Earlier this season, 20,241 turned up at Old Trafford for Manchester United against Everton in the Women’s Super League.

However, massive queues at St James Park delayed kick-off by 15 minutes yesterday, with the eventual confirmed attendance of 22,134 fans, who saw them beat Alnwick Town 4-0 in the National League Division One North.

It was a day that so many people will never forget, especially Katie Barker, Brooke Cochrane, Georgia Gibson and Beth Guy who scored the goals.

To put Sunday’s astonishing crowd really into perspective, the Manchester United Women’s team play in the top tier, whilst the Newcastle United Women’s team side play in the fourth tier.

Division 1 North attendances on Sunday 1 May 2022 (stats via She Kicks):

Newcastle United 4-0 Alnwick Town (Att: 22,134)

Chester le Street Town 1-5 Leeds United (Att: 39)

Chorley 2-2 Norton & Stockton Ancients (Att: 110)

Liverpool Feds 6-1 FC United of Manchester (Att: 175)

As you can see, Liverpool Feds had a crowd of 175 on Sunday, those fans there to see them edge the Division 1 North title ahead of Newcastle United.

So, apart from the Lady Mags missing out on top spot, yesterday was a massive triumph all round, surely not the last time we will see the Newcastle United Women’s team grace St James Park…

BBC Sport report – 1 May 2022:

Fourth-tier Newcastle United attracted the largest crowd for a women’s league match in England this season as the team made their St James’ Park debut.

Some 22,134 supporters were in attendance to see them side beat Alnwick Town 4-0 in the National League Division One North.

The crowd surpasses the 20,241 at Old Trafford for Manchester United against Everton in the Women’s Super League.

The start of the match was delayed by 15 minutes to allow the fans in.

The manager of the men’s team, Eddie Howe, and co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were all among the crowd.

“It’s just such a fantastic experience,” head coach Becky Langley said. “The crowds today, I’m just so proud of. Everyone came together as a city and Newcastle fans have done the whole club proud.

“To come out in such big numbers for a women’s football game is just something that we could only have dreamed of.”

Staveley’s support ‘so important’

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has previously declared her ambitions for the women’s side to become professional, saying: “we want a financial plan that takes them through the next few years.”

Langley revealed Staveley had spoken with her after the match to tell her how the club’s support could help the women’s team.

The Newcastle boss added: “I think the biggest thing for me at full-time was how reassuring Amanda and Mehrdad were.

“They came down massively inspired and excited by the whole experience – especially Amanda, she loves women’s sport and really wants to showcase that in the best light.

“They were both saying to me: ‘Keep your head up, I know you’ll be disappointed with coming second but to do so well with such limited resources without their support, with they’re support we’re going to be in such a fantastic position.’

“That confidence in me as a female coach is going to be so important.”

