Opinion

Manchester United journalist sums up rising concerns about Newcastle United

This Manchester United scribe has been at it once again.

Steven Railston from the Manchester Evening News, who in January suggested that the Reds should try to scupper Newcastle United’s move to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, basically to just spite our club.

In his latest diatribe against us, Railston has begrudgingly admitted that Guimaraes is actually a much better player than he originally thought, that he would have actually walked into this Manchester United side with his undoubted ability, rather than being just a bench warmer as he initially had thought.

Now with Newcastle United reportedly ready to reignite our interest in Sven Botman with uncertainty regarding a move to Milan, Railston has stated that he doesn’t want Manchester United to be bitten twice and that they should now “throw their hat in the ring for the Dutchman’s signature, to re-establish the natural pecking order within the Premier League.”

The likes of Steven Railston and the despicable hypocrite Miguel Delaney, are obviously now really concerned that a resurgent Newcastle United (backed by the vast wealth of the Saudi PIF) could very soon be serious rivals to the Old Trafford club’s place within the higher echelons of the EPL.

At the back end of 2020, football fans were informed of a possible new concept by the EPL, that would go by the name of ‘Project Big Picture’.

It was backed by the EFL Chairman Rick Parry who is also unashamedly a huge Liverpool supporter, and it had the support of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs.

This new project would have given these clubs a powerful say in the decisions regarding potential takeovers and sponsorships of any of the other Premier League’s member clubs.

Everton, West Ham and Southampton were also to be given extra voting rights as a little sweetener.

Ironically , only four months earlier the Saudi PIF had pulled out of a deal to buy Newcastle United after being given the runaround by the EPL (Amanda Staveley at the time saying that the deal had floundered because of the jealousy of other clubs, particularly Liverpool and Spurs).

‘Project Big Picture’ was an audacious attempt by the so-called “big clubs” at a power grab, which thankfully never came to fruition, but the elitist attitudes of the likes of Steven Railston still prevail.

We have been treat badly this season by the media beyond any doubt and I don’t think anything is going to change anytime soon.

Now is the time for Newcastle United and our supporters to develop a siege mentality as we head up to the next level…we are certainly going to need it.

HTL

