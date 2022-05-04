News

Manchester City team v Real Madrid – Pep Guardiola goes full strength with 4 changes ahead of Sunday’s NUFC game

I was interested to see what kind of Manchester City team v Real Madrid would play on Wednesday night.

Bearing in mind their busy schedule and Pep Guardiola’s team going for the Premier League and Champions League double.

Manchester City set to face Newcastle United on Sunday at the Etihad.

Guardiola’s side were by far the better team overall in this Champions League semi-final first leg and could have had the tie won, however, the quality of the Real Madrid finishing was excellent, especially Benzema, and so this second leg in Madrid tonight sees Manchester City starting with only a 4-3 advantage from the game in England.

Having hammered Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road at the weekend despite naming the likes of De Bruyne, Bernardo and Mahrez on the bench, interesting to see how many changes, if any, Pep Guardiola would make.

This is the Manchester City team v Real Madrid that has just been named to play this Wednesday night:

Ederson, Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Walker, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Jesus

City make four changes from that 4-0 win over Leeds at the weekend, with Walker, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez replacing Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.

If Man City get through tonight, it will be a fascinating shoot out between themselves and Liverpool for both the Champions League and Premier League.

Newcastle lost narrowly (in term of scoreline…) to Liverpool on Saturday and this Sunday have another opportunity to help decide things at the very top of the table. Hopefully a tough game for this Manchester City team v Real Madrid tonight and Eddie Howe’s team able to be more of a goal threat on Sunday than they were against the scousers.

With Pep Guardiola having gone full strength tonight, he may need to rotate a bit on Sunday, though any team Man City put out will be formidable.

