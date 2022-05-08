Opinion

Manchester City fans comments ahead of Newcastle United – Suddenly far more upbeat

Manchester City fans were not in the best of moods.

Less than three weeks ago they lost to Liverpool in their FA Cup semi-final, then Wednesday night saw them bow out of the Champions League in a thrilling (for the rest of us!) finale.

Then having to somehow pick themselves up for today’s (Sunday 8 May) match against the mighty Newcastle United, to keep their last remaining chance of a trophy alive.

Liverpool set to pile the pressure on, with their game on Saturday night, home to Spurs, a win set to put them two points ahead of Man City, Pep Guardiola’s team needing to beat Newcastle, or else be a point behind the scousers and only three games left to play each.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s team came up short, only managing a draw against Tottenham, meaning now that if Man City beat Newcastle United, they will go three points clear at the top with only those three matches each to play.

The transformation for many Manchester City fans has been 180 degrees.

Instead of all doom and gloom and fearing Newcastle could / would spring a surprise, the draw for Liverpool prompting some very different comments, as you can see below.

Manchester City fans commenting via their Blue Moon message board, pre-Saturday night and now:

PRE-SATURDAY NIGHT

‘Lose against Newcastle and the season is over…that would be unthinkable.’

‘And heads should roll.’

‘I fear the worst after what has happened (against Real Madrid).’

‘Unless you expect to win it every year then we have to accept some years we won’t. This might be one…’

‘I’m confident that Spurs will roll over against Liverpool and Newcastle will magically recover from their worst performance of the Howe era when they played the scousers.

We’re everyone’s cup final, it seems.’

‘Newcastle were awful against Liverpool, but as ever the opposition will actually put in some effort against us.’

‘We are going to miss Walker big time for this, Saint Maximin can be a handful on his day. I’d say Walker season is over which is a double whammy from last night. Cancelo is shocking at right back.’

‘I’m broken. Just hope the players have got more about them than me.’

‘If we do somehow manage to throw this title away it will be the most disappointing season we have had since Shinawatra took over. It will be unacceptable.’

‘Loads of tickets now up for sale. Day before yesterday there were 1 or 2 that kept popping up. Are people really swerving this now because of Wednesday night?!’

‘This will be a horrible game where we’ll play like a broken team and Newcastle will have moments of joy.’

AFTER LIVERPOOL FAILED TO BEAT TOTTENHAM ON SATURDAY NIGHT

‘I think last night’s result (Liverpool 1 Tottenham 1) will be like a shot of adrenaline for the boys (similar to that scene in pulp fiction) and drive the team foward. I expect fast start and 2 or 3 goals early.’

‘Let’s get at the geordie hipocrites from the first minute, get it put to bed by half time, then I can relax, add a few more goals in the second half to boost the goal difference and bobs your uncle.’

‘This is one of those rare occasions where playing second could turn out to be really beneficial as we desperately needed that shot in the arm of Liverpool dropping points before we played this game.’

‘The media’s/red tops 2 most hated clubs play today. We need to stick together geordies. You may have been condescending before the takeover but now you are in the same boat as us so grab a paddle.

We need points and you will stand aside. I want to see dodgy goalkeeping, no press, and maybe an own goal or a pen. If you ever get the chance to win something in the future, we will reciprocate in kind.

let’s go blues. We got this.’

‘A nice 8-0 win should do us well.’

‘Will we be flashing wallets and fake notes at them today. I still laugh at the Hull away game 1000’s of them with wallets out and counting notes LOL.

KEEP THE FAITH

We’re going to smash these today.’

‘Get that goal difference beyond doubt.

COME ON BLUEBOYS.’

‘I still feel slightly aggrieved that Pellegrini subbed Sergio after scoring 5 with over 30 minutes to play against Newcastle. He was on fire that day and should have been left on to see if he could beat the most goals scored in a PL game.’

‘Should we be say 2-0 up today. Do we kill the game and try to conserve energy for Wolves or do we go hell for leather trying to boost our GD.’

