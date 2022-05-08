Opinion

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0.

Man City going one goal better than they did at St James Park in December.

Two late goals maybe giving the final scoreline a slightly harsher look than NUFC deserved.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 3

Terrible mistake.

Lost count of the amount of times he came for balls and the central defender headed it before him. Clearly communication issues.

Not a good day. Did make one great save though!

Krafth – 5

Let his man go for the third goal.

Did ok against Grealish for the most part.

Lascelles – 4

So poor, hardly inspiring.

Nowhere near good enough anymore and especially for where we want to be aiming next season.

Burn – 6

Alright, maybe the least worst out of the back four but six feels generous.

Targett – 4

Struggled today up against Sterling.

Hasn’t looked great these past two weeks against top quality opposition.

Bruno – 6

Tried to make things happen but not having it against that midfield.

Has that bit of bite/fight in him though.

Longstaff – 3

Eh? Was he playing?

Joelinton – 4

The usual.

Honeymoon period is over with regard to his new found lease of life.

Almiron – 3

Lightweight. Has improved recently compared to the utter dross he was serving up previously but really poor.

ASM – 2

Waste of space today.

Poor first touches, always makes the wrong decision, always rolling around or limping.

Always, always makes the wrong decision.

Wood – 3

Should have scored in the first half.

Did nothing else for the rest of the game.

SUBS

Wilson – 5

Missed a sitter. Should have scored.

Great to have him back though.

Trippier – 5

Looked a bit off the pace but that’s to be expected.

Grealish ran him dry for maybe the 4th goal?

Murphy – 6

Not on long but played a great little ball to set Wilson through on goal.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 8 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Man City:

Sterling 19, 90+3, Laporte 38, Rodri 61, Foden 90

Newcastle:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 71% (68%) Newcastle 29% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (10) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 9 (5) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 53,336 (Newcastle 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 68), Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron (Murphy 80), Wood (Wilson 68)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Manquillo, Gayle

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

