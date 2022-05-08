Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0.
Man City going one goal better than they did at St James Park in December.
Two late goals maybe giving the final scoreline a slightly harsher look than NUFC deserved.
MATCH RATINGS:
Dubravka – 3
Terrible mistake.
Lost count of the amount of times he came for balls and the central defender headed it before him. Clearly communication issues.
Not a good day. Did make one great save though!
Krafth – 5
Let his man go for the third goal.
Did ok against Grealish for the most part.
Lascelles – 4
So poor, hardly inspiring.
Nowhere near good enough anymore and especially for where we want to be aiming next season.
Burn – 6
Alright, maybe the least worst out of the back four but six feels generous.
Targett – 4
Struggled today up against Sterling.
Hasn’t looked great these past two weeks against top quality opposition.
Bruno – 6
Tried to make things happen but not having it against that midfield.
Has that bit of bite/fight in him though.
Longstaff – 3
Eh? Was he playing?
Joelinton – 4
The usual.
Honeymoon period is over with regard to his new found lease of life.
Almiron – 3
Lightweight. Has improved recently compared to the utter dross he was serving up previously but really poor.
ASM – 2
Waste of space today.
Poor first touches, always makes the wrong decision, always rolling around or limping.
Always, always makes the wrong decision.
Wood – 3
Should have scored in the first half.
Did nothing else for the rest of the game.
SUBS
Wilson – 5
Missed a sitter. Should have scored.
Great to have him back though.
Trippier – 5
Looked a bit off the pace but that’s to be expected.
Grealish ran him dry for maybe the 4th goal?
Murphy – 6
Not on long but played a great little ball to set Wilson through on goal.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 8 May 4.30pm
Goals:
Man City:
Sterling 19, 90+3, Laporte 38, Rodri 61, Foden 90
Newcastle:
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Man City 71% (68%) Newcastle 29% (32%)
Total shots were Man City 21 (10) Newcastle 7 (2)
Shots on target were Man City 9 (5) Newcastle 3 (1)
Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Attendance: 53,336 (Newcastle 3,000)
Newcastle United:
Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 68), Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron (Murphy 80), Wood (Wilson 68)
Unused Subs:
Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Manquillo, Gayle
(Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)
You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]