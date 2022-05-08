Opinion

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat

For the second weekend in a row, Eddie Howe’s team up against one of the two clubs battling for the title.

For the second weekend in a row, Newcastle very much second best and this time the goals flowing against them.

Ben Cooper:

“Thumped.

“No real surprise, Manchester City are very good, NUFC flip flops out.

“It was a shame that the goals that mattered were gifted to them by individual mistakes and NUFC looked ragged for much of the game but it wasn’t our cup final, it was theirs.

“That United created four chances that should have been goals and another few which could have been, will be forgotten.

“Returns for Trippier and Wilson welcome, though they were understandably rusty.

“Too many players were not up to it, which won’t have gone un-noticed I am sure.”

Billy Miller:

“Didn’t expect much.

“Didn’t get much.

“The overwhelming positive was seeing Wilson and Trippier grace the pitch again.

“Looked marginally better when they came on.

“Roll on the next two games and then the most anticipated summer for a decade and a half.

“It’s strange to feel so positive after a thrashing.”

Brian Standen:

“Nothing unexpected about the result!

“But we did have a few chances.

“The arrival of Trippier and Wilson gave us a threat.

“Leeds have assured our safety so let’s get to the summer and strengthen.”

Jamie Smith:

“Went into this thinking I don’t care about the outcome, could have been so much worse as we might have come here looking for points to avoid relegation.

“As it stands, this is still sickening, to lose so horribly in terms of scoreline and competition.

“City are an excellent side on top form and they played some lovely stuff but a few of our players were horribly exposed.

“To concede twice in basically the last minute turned a disappointing afternoon miserable.

“Hopefully next year we’re a bit more competitive here…”

Paul Patterson:

“Oh dear.

“Just as well teams like this lot are not our bread and butter.

“Couldn’t see the need to get Wilson and Trippier either.

“Success next season will be determined by the teams we beat outside the top six as they are currently a class apart.”

GToon:

“There’s one thing that stuck in my mind watching this game and it was a comment from Gary Neville.

“He said the thing Eddie Howe will have got from this game will be an indication of who in his team can play at this level.

“I would therefore expect that Dubravka, Lascelles and Wood, along with a couple more, will be playing their last games for us over the coming fortnight.

“I can’t imagine we will challenge for anything with Dubravka and Lascelles in the starting 11.

“5-0 flattered them and we were unlucky not to score but the comedy defending cost us big time.

“Roll on the summer and the chance for our team to match our support.

“Last comment. Why so many empty seats? It would be funny if one day Man City’s team matched their support again.

“Still, anyone but LiVARpool I suppose.”

David Punton:

“A horror show, albeit against the champions elect, who were in no mood to slip up in their quest for more silverware.

“I can see a huge knee jerk reaction to this result on social media. It’s natural. We’ve been taken to bits.

“Yet we have to put this game into context. City are on another investment planet and Newcastle are but seven months into new ownership after a whopping 14 years of being a near shambles.

“This game, and against Liverpool, have highlighted how hard this rebuild is going to be. It is going to take years. Lots of them, to even get near.

“PIF and the other owners know there needs to be changes this summer.

“This game was a tough take at 3-0 but at 5-0 you are left gutted.

“Poor defending and a goalkeeping error, allied to some poor finishing.

“Bruno may have a new hairstyle, but it was City who were a cut above Newcastle, yet again.

“The small positive was the sight of Trippier and Wilson back on the grass.

“Howe has to lift the whole group, and we will just have to soldier on.”

Nat Seaton:

“Well, truth is, I didn’t expect any points from today but sadly it was a heavy defeat against a team that were in a different class to where we are at.

“We lost 4-0 at home and now 5-0 away this says it all.

“The good news – Wilson and Trippier coming on and hopefully having a chance of starting in the last home game of the season.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Man City:

Sterling 19, 90+3, Laporte 38, Rodri 61, Foden 90

Newcastle:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 71% (68%) Newcastle 29% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (10) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 9 (5) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 53,336 (Newcastle 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 68), Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron (Murphy 80), Wood (Wilson 68)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Manquillo, Gayle

