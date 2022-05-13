News

Majed Al Sorour becomes a Director of Newcastle United – Companies House update

A new Newcastle United Director has been appointed, Majed Al Sorour joining the board.

Majed Al Sorour is a former professional footballer and has been seen at a number of Newcastle United home matches this season, since the takeover.

Back in January (2022) The Times reported (see below) that Al Sorour would be joining the Newcastle United board, once the Premier League gave their approval.

This latest Newcastle United move becoming public via a Companies House update.

This latest step towards more hands on involvement from Saudi Arabia, coincides with leaked alleged Newcastle United kits for next season being circulated on social media, including one change strip that is green and white.

The Times report – 24 January 2022:

‘Saudi Arabia’s immensely wealthy Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns 80 per cent of Newcastle, wants to mirror the multi-club approach taken by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi owners, but is also considering investing in other sports too.

That ambition will be given impetus by a move by Newcastle’s owners to appoint Majed Al Sorour, the chief executive of the Saudi Golf Federation who has led Saudi Arabia’s drive to bring the world’s top golfers to play in the Gulf kingdom, as a new director of the club. It is understood the appointment has been passed to the Premier League for approval under its owners’ and directors’ test.

Al Sorour is a close associate of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor who is the chairman of Newcastle. Al-Rumayyan is also the chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Al Sorour, a former professional footballer in Saudi Arabia, has been seen with him in the directors’ box at Newcastle matches.

His appointment will mean there are two Saudi representatives on the board, alongside the minority shareholders Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

Al Sorour is an adviser to the PIF and has been on the board of the football club Al-Nassr in Riyadh. Last month Al-Rumayyan was appointed president of the Asian Golf Federation and Al Sorour as secretary general of the organisation.’

