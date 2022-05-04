Opinion

Liverpool fans with plenty to say when reflecting on beating Newcastle United

Interesting to look at these comments below from Liverpool fans, reflecting on the weekend’s match against Newcastle United.

A 1-0 win for the visitors that keeps them in the title fight.

Scousers having their say on NUFC and the club’s supporters, plus the referee and the match action.

Liverpool fans commenting via their Liverpool FC message board:

‘Newcastle need to buy six or seven players to keep with us and Oil Scum.’

‘They were never in this game, we’re simply levels above.’

‘Great win against the second best in form team in the PL who have won 6 straight at home.’

‘Newcastle were on a real “self belief” role, all that cash making them feel indestructable.’

‘One of the best performances of the season.’

‘Newcastle got slapped.

And the officiating was a disgrace, as per usual.’

‘Massive win. This was one of our hardest remaining games considering the form of Newcastle.’

‘I was screaming at the end; got into so many great positions and it could have cost us. I started thinking of the game at Anfield last season when we battered them and they scored at the death. But this team is made of steal, we gave them nothing, not a sniff.’

‘Referee was terrible. One of those performances where Newcastle will complain about him too. How he never booked them for so many fouls was unbelievable.’

‘Saudi scum.’

‘Newcastle were at their most dangerous early on, but the intensity of our midfield wore them out and their wasn’t much steam left for a final push. People will look at the score and think it was closer than it really was.’

‘Ref was reacting to the crowd. He got sucked into reffing by reaction. He was awful really.’

‘Gomez beating Joelinton in the corner flag near the end, is about as easy a decision going. No foul.

Joelinton second yellow on Jota, again, easy decision.

Jota gets wiped out by Lascelles after a lung bursting run, not even a foul.

Wood almost breaking Thiago’s shoulder, nowhere near the ball, not a yellow.

In games like that, those decision matter. He allowed Newcastle to get away with loads of that type of foul, all afternoon.’

‘We steamrolled them. I mean you could see Newcastle are decent and have been coached well, yet they couldn’t touch us. It’s why Joelinton and Guimaraes were so wound up.’

‘Richarlison and Joelinton are from the same school aren’t they.’

‘Tindall had all week to work on a game plan while we played a CL semi final and it went out the window when the teamsheets came out and the Joelinton/Trent matchup never happened.’

‘We just rested half of our team and swatted an “in form” team aside like they were nothing. St James’ park was like a cavernous library.’

‘Was Milner crying when he came off and sat on the bench yesterday? I saw it at the time and never really thought about it.’

‘If it dawned on you that you’d wasted some of your career at St.James Park you’d be crying too!’

‘That ASM is rubbish. Yes he can travel with the ball but his final ball is poor.’

