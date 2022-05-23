Transfer Market

Liverpool and Aston Villa announce summer signings on Monday – Newcastle United next?

Only hours after the final whistles blew on the 2021/22 Premier League season, both Liverpool and Aston Villa have announced their first summer signings.

The season ending on Sunday at around 6pm, yet already on Monday morning the to clubs quick to show their statements of intent, by announcing new signings already.

Liverpool bringing in Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, whilst Aston Villa recruiting Boubacar Kamara now that Marseille have completed their league season.

I would be very surprised if Newcastle United (and other Premier League clubs) aren’t fast off the blocks as well.

Previously, we saw summer after summer at St James Park where time and time again, Newcastle didn’t sign players in good time. Mike Ashley refusing to allow early moves to be made with very rare exceptions, Rafa Benitez repeatedly saying that an even bigger problem than the level of transfer funds made available, was that Ashley refused to allow Benitez to bring in signings early in windows that he had lined up. Leading often to those players going elsewhere, or even if some of those did sign eventually, often left so late that they had no proper pre-season with their new club.

The last year and two transfer windows of his reign saw Mike Ashley only agree to one new player coming in. Ashley refusing to even allow any loans or free signings in the summer 2022 window, only the purchase of Joe Willock. However, the owner left it the entire summer before only two days before the 2021/22 season started, at last allowing Willock to be bought. This only adding to the shambles Ashley and Bruce had created between them, an NUFC totally unprepared for the challenges of this season just ended, no wonder it took four months for the first win to come.

However, we are now living in very different times and I would be amazed if we have to wait very long for the first Newcastle United signing to be announced. My guess is definitely one made public before we reach June in nine days time, maybe more than one…

I have zero doubts that a number of signings are already well underway and just a case of seeing which ones are successfully completed and then, when the club choose to announce them.

With a world cup in the middle, this will be a Premier League season like no other and part of that, is we see a shortened close season. It is now less than 11 weeks until the 2022/23 season kicks off (weekend of Saturday 6 August) and we could be looking at only five weeks until pre-season will start for the NUFC squad. I certainly can’t see it being a full six weeks until that happens, as that would leave less than five weeks to prepare and that will need to include the pre-season tour. Eddie Howe saying that he expects an alternative to be arranged / announced soon after a tournament in Ohio fell through.

Unlike the shambles of what preceded these NUFC owners and head coach, everything will be thrown at making sure that this Newcastle United squad are in the best possible shape come that first game at the start of August.

I think we are set for a very busy summer at Newcastle United, both on the football and business side, with numerous personnel moving in and out of the club.

Let the fun begin!

Liverpool announcement – 23 May 2022:

‘Liverpool FC can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.

The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1.

Carvalho played a key role in Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 36 games as Marco Silva’s side won the Championship title.

He had featured for the Cottagers in the top flight on four occasions in the previous season, marking his first Premier League start with a goal away at Southampton in May 2021.

An exciting talent born in the Lisbon region of Portugal, Carvalho made his debut for Portugal U21s in March of this year having previously represented England at youth level.

Carvalho came through the academy ranks at Fulham and went on to make 44 senior appearances in total for the London club.’

Aston Villa announcement – 23 May 2022:

‘Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Boubacar Kamara on a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has just won his first call-up to the France national team after a fantastic season at Olympique Marseille, will join Villa following the expiry of his contract with the French club.

Kamara came through the youth ranks at Marseille, going on to rack up well over a century of appearances for the first team, which made him one of the most in-demand young players in European football.

He played a key role in this season’s Ligue 1 campaign for Marseille when they were runners-up and in a successful run to the Europa League semi-finals.

Head Coach Steven Gerrard said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football. We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that.”

Welcome, Boubacar! 🇫🇷’

