Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and Everton, Villa, Sunderland, Man City) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club…

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans (as well as Everton, Villa, Sunderland and Man City fans…) with the latest collection of opinions below.

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

The future is bright, in fact we may need to wear sunglasses even on the coldest and wettest days when we go to see the Toon playing at St James Park.

We have been here before with legends of the past Jackie Milburn, Alan Shearer, Tino, Ginola to mention just a few, managers Kevin Keegan, Bobby Robson, Rafa, owner Sir John Hall, this is the past I would like to remember and discuss with friends and read stories about. The last most recently departed regime I am therefore not interested in, their names should be removed from all records which associate them to NUFC.

As I said, the future is bright and we should all focus on that, especially as we now have owners and a manager who are reading from the same script.

Ian Aitken

Dear Mag,

Don’t worry we can’t stand you either, you geordie maggots.

Come to Goodison and say it to our faces.

I hate you geordies.

You all still going out on the toon in your Newcastle tops.

David (Everton fan)

Dear Mag,

Great article (Aston Villa signings prove Newcastle United not as big as media thought they were?) and in reality, most of the ‘chatter’ we read is generated and distributed by agents looking to raise the profile of their client.

We can only judge action in the transfer market, not speculation, as you suggest.

As a Villa supporter we, like NUFC, have been in the doldrums for so long that I’m with you, just being involved in the conversation is progress.

Bad owner after bad owner and finally we both seem to have capable owners who can be trusted to act in the best interests of our clubs.

Of course I want it to be Villa but if it’s not, let’s hope it’s Newcastle, West Ham or all three who finally break up the top six cartel.

And if we need any encouragement, let’s remember, nothing stays the same forever. Who were Man City 15 years ago?

Many thanks.

Steve

Dear Mag,

Just had to comment on your post about safc fans

I found it strange that you are even thinking of us to be honest.

At the end of the day we are at the level that we are and we can only support at the level we find ourselves in

Pizza trophy. Play offs…

Who cares, it will be a long while before we meet again even after our promotion. Good luck for your future and stop thinking about us.

See you again one day, good luck.

John (Sunderland fan)

Dear Mag,

I wish Newcastle United, all the luck in the world.

I am a committed Man City fan and we have been through what Newcastle went through before we were bought by Sheik Mansour.

Your club will be vilified, sneered at, and accusations of “its only cos you’ve got money now” whatever your great club achieves, but stick with it, and remember this.

It was ok when Chelsea, Man United etc had money, nobody said to them “its only cos you’ve got money” when they were buying all the top players and winning everything.

Well Newcastle United, now YOU have got money, so good luck to your club, and I look forward to Man City competing against Newcastle United on a more even footing next year.

May Worthington (Man City fan)

Dear Mag,

We (Everton fans) can’t stand you.

Up and down like a brasses knickers.

Big club? What, because you attract 50k in a one team city? It certainly isn’t because of your massive trophy haul.

And yes, Everton are still the 4th most successful club in English league football with 9 league titles. Geordie kopites….nothing more.

Congratulations to Sunderland.

Good job the fog on the Tyne is all yours, all yours. You have nothing else to cling on too.

Tom the bitter and twisted one

Dear Mag,

There seems to be quite a few Newcastle supporters who occasionally write articles for the Mag and appear to know an awful lot about Sunderland AFC.

To be writing so much interesting information within their correspondence, makes me think they are really Sunderland supporters at heart, but afraid to come out, as the saying goes.

Sunderland for ever.

RSH

Dear Mag,

Leave it to Eddie Howe.

Who says that Diego Costa was wanted at NUFC .. Not Howe.

Only supposedly football commentators ,many of whom are clueless when it comes to selecting players for Newcastle.

If you cannot get behind Howe and the team then I suggest you go to Sunderland.

Tom

Dear Mag,

Our new manager has performed what can only be described as a football miracle, the collective relief and excitement is just receding, allowing all at St James Park with the supporters and the stunningly magnificent Wor Flags to draw breath.

Look forward to the transfer window and anticipate with some relish the coming season.

Then up pops the resident football idiots who just love to cause aggravation where non exists – I refer of course to Rio Ferdinand, a colossus of a jerk who when playing missed THREE arranged drug testing appointments because he ‘forgot’. He is now pontificating that NUFC should appoint Unai Emery as manager – you would think he’d have registered what Eddie Howe had achieved over the last four months, outperforming almost every other manager in the premier league…and he’s English .

Next on my list of plonkers comes the army of agents, media hacks and various beings who claim to know who NUFC are buying, for how much, at what salary. If my memory serves me well, not one of our January signings was being promoted as even having been on the wanted list by these spouters of dribble.

Have a great summer break everyone, come back refreshed and eager for the 2022/23 season, it’s going to be our best ride on the football flightpath for 15 + years.

Thomas Blackett

Dear Mag,

Yes I do know my club’s history, when we won the league at St James park in 1968 and won the League Cup in 1976. The usual biased, let’s all have a go at Manchester City fans.

Craig Mullen

