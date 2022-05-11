News

Leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Third Shirt – Photo

Fans awaiting with interest for the new kits to be made public for next season, including the Newcastle United 2022/23 Third Shirt to be unveiled.

This will be the second season of kits released as part of the club deal with Castore.

However, a leaked image of what is claimed to be the new Newcastle United 2022/23 Third Shirt design, has now been circulated on social media.

What are your thoughts…?

It obviously remains to be seen whether or nor this leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Third Shirt is eventually officially confirmed as the real thing.

However, the leaked image has been published on the Footy Headlines website which has a very good track record of getting these leaked kits correct, including past Newcastle United ones.

On their site they describe the claimed Newcastle United 2022/23 Third Shirt as follows:

‘Mainly dark blue, the Castore Newcastle United 2022-2023 third jersey features golden logos and accents, including a monochrome club badge.

Completing the look is a bit of trim at the front of the collar as well as a fading graphic on the sleeves just over the cuffs.’

No sponsors on this claimed leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Third Shirt and that is obviously one of the many much anticipated aspects of the new ownership, which new sponsors they will potentially be bringing in to help finance progress in the upcoming years.

(We earlier featured the claimed leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt, go HERE to see that design)

