Leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt – Photo

Fans awaiting with interest for the Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt to be unveiled.

This will be the second home kit released as part of the new club deal with Castore.

However, a leaked image of what is claimed to be the new Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt design, has now been circulated on social media.

What are your thoughts…?

It obviously remains to be seen whether or nor this leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt is eventually officially confirmed as the real thing.

However, every year we have seen at some point the new upcoming kit revealed via other sources online, before the club and kit partner do any kind of official launch.

In the distant past (pre-Mike Ashley), it became a regular thing for Newcastle United to wear the following season’s home kit in their final home match of the season at St James Park, though I don’t see the club and Castore being quite so forward this time.

No sponsors on this claimed leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt and that is obviously one of the many much anticipated aspects of the new ownership, which new sponsors they will potentially be bringing in to help finance progress in the upcoming years.

