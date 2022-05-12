News

Leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt – Photo

Fans awaiting with interest for the new kits to be made public for next season, including the Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt to be unveiled.

This will be the second season of kits released as part of the club deal with Castore.

However, a leaked image of what is claimed to be the new Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt design, has now been circulated on social media.

What are your thoughts…?

Then also from another angle…

It obviously remains to be seen whether or nor this leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt is eventually officially confirmed as the real thing.

However, yesterday we featured the claimed leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home and Third shirts (go HERE to see that leaked third kit design and HERE to see the claimed home one) and my money would be on the three kits being the real deal.

No sponsors on this claimed leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt and that is obviously one of the many much anticipated aspects of the new ownership, which new sponsors they will potentially be bringing in to help finance progress in the upcoming years.

