News

Joelinton personal statement after stretchered off at Burnley

An excellent battling Newcastle United win at Burnley BUT the final day of the season victory marred by worries about Joelinton.

The 25 year old stretchered off after only 11 minutes.

Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff doing really well to compensate for that early injury blow, as a very physical Burnley side tried to overwhelm Newcastle United in midfield.

Newcastle United going on to miss his presence against a full on physical Burnley, though NUFC still doing enough to deserve the win.

After Sunday’s final whistle at Turf Moor, Eddie Howe giving an update on Joelinton:

“It (Joelinton injury) didn’t look good.

“I could see by the way he went down.

“I thought…‘this could be serious’.

“Apparently it is a deep laceration (to the foot).

“I think the doctor, initially when he saw him, could see part of his bone, so I think it was quite deep.

“We knew immediately we had to withdraw him.

“However, he is in good spirits in the dressing room.

“He had a boot on and said he was OK, so that’s great news.”

As well as Eddie Howe’s comments to guide us, we then saw Joelinton in the very forefront of the now ‘traditional’ post-match celebration photo, following the final day of the season victory…

Now on Monday, Joelinton himself has released a statement via his Instagram account, thanking everybody for their help towards him winning the NUFC player of the season award, which the club announced last Monday (see below).

Joelinton, more importantly, also appearing to indicate that there are no serious injury issues arising from that incident at Turf Moor. The Brazilian declaring ‘It is time to switch off for a few days now, get some rest to recharge the batteries and prepare to come back better and stronger for the next season, I can’t wait to see our St James Park full again. See you soon.’

Not taking anything for granted but certainly after seeing him stretchered off on Sunday, I would have settled most definitely for this kind of upbeat update from the man himself.

The thought of a fully fit and focused Joelinton lining up alongside new signings and the likes of Wilson, Bruno G, Burn, Targett, Trippier, ASM, Dubvravka and new summer signings, so much anticipation already for what could potentially happen next season.

Joelinton via Instagram, reacting to his Newcastle United player of the year award, after season ended and he was stretchered off at Burnley – 23 May 2022:

“It is an honour to receive this trophy, it represents all the effort, dedication and hard work during such a hard season!

“First of all, I want to thank GOD for giving me some health and willpower to never give up, my FAMILY who always supported me, my FRIENDS, all my TEAMMATES and every single one of the COACHING staff for always trusting me, also all the Newcastle United fans for their incredible support throughout the season, it would not be possible without you all.

“It is time to switch off for a few days now, get some rest to recharge the batteries and prepare to come back better and stronger for the next season, I can’t wait to see our St James Park full again.

“See you soon.”

Official Newcastle United player of the season announcement by the club – 16 May 2022:

‘Joelinton has been named as Newcastle United’s official Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign.

Over the course of the season, the 25-year-old has reinvented himself at St. James’ Park, particularly since Eddie Howe’s appointment as boss in November, and has played a starring role in the Magpies’ climb away from relegation danger.

Now deployed in the middle of the park, Joelinton is one of the first names on Howe’s teamsheet, excelling from box to box and gaining more and more admirers – both on and away from Tyneside – with each passing week.

The former Hoffenheim man’s struggles as a number nine, which saw him net just six times in 69 Premier League appearances during his first two seasons at the club, already feel like a distant memory.

After being presented with the award, the Brazilian beamed: “I’m delighted and very happy to win this award. Thank you to the fans, the players and the staff for helping me, and all my family and friends. Thank you.

“It has been a great season for me. Many things have happened, but I’m very happy to help the team and help the team stay in the Premier League. Hopefully next season will be even better.”

Joelinton’s name has now been added to the list of previous winners:

1975/76 Alan Gowling

1976/77 Micky Burns

1977/78 Irving Nattrass

1978/79 Peter Withe

1979/80 Alan Shoulder

1980/81 Kevin Carr

1981/82 Mick Martin

1982/83 Kevin Keegan

1983/84 Kevin Keegan

1984/85 Peter Beardsley

1985/86 Peter Beardsley

1986/87 Paul Goddard

1987/88 Paul Gascoigne

1988/89 John Hendrie

1989/90 Mick Quinn

1990/91 John Burridge

1991/92 Gavin Peacock

1992/93 Lee Clark

1993/94 Andy Cole

1994/95 Barry Venison

1995/96 Darren Peacock

1996/97 Steve Watson

1997/98 David Batty

1998/99 Alan Shearer

1999/00 Alan Shearer

2000/01 Shay Given

2001/02 Nobby Solano

2002/03 Alan Shearer

2003/04 Olivier Bernard

2004/05 Shay Given

2005/06 Shay Given

2006/07 Nicky Butt

2007/08 Habib Beye

2008/09 Sébastien Bassong

2009/10 José Enrique

2010/11 Fabricio Coloccini

2011/12 Tim Krul

2012/13 Davide Santon

2013/14 Mike Williamson

2014/15 Daryl Janmaat

2015/16 Rob Elliot

2016/17 Ciaran Clark

2017/18 Jamaal Lascelles

2018/19 Salomón Rondón

2019/20 Martin Dúbravka

2020/21 Callum Wilson

2021/22 Joelinton

