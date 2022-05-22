News

Joelinton official injury update from Newcastle United after player of the season stretchered off

A remarkable season for Joelinton, quite literally from zero to hero in many people’s eyes.

Named Newcastle United player of the season earlier this week due to his performances since Eddie Howe arrived, this final game at Burnley would see the Brazilian hopefully round off the season in style.

However, instead it was a stretcher off the pitch after only 11 minutes, as Joelinton looked to have sustained a serious injury that ended his season early.

Newcastle United going on to miss his presence against a full on physical Burnley, though NUFC still doing enough to deserve the win.

Fans waiting for an update on Joelinton after the game and Eddie Howe giving the official Newcastle United update:

“It (Joelinton injury) didn’t look good.

“I could see by the way he went down.

“I thought…‘this could be serious’.

“Apparently it is a deep laceration (to the foot).

“I think the doctor, initially when he saw him, could see part of his bone, so I think it was quite deep.

“We knew immediately we had to withdraw him.

“However, he is in good spirits in the dressing room.

“He had a boot on and said he was OK, so that’s great news.”

As well as Eddie Howe’s comments to guide us, we then saw Joelinton in the very forefront of the now ‘traditional’ post-match celebration photo…

Here’s hoping Joelinton will now be able to get himself sorted and be ready for pre-season training, which will now be only around five or six weeks away due to the shorter than usual close season break.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 22 May 4pm

Goals:

Burnley:

Cornet 69

Newcastle:

Wilson 20 (Pen), 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 51% (40%) Newcastle 49% (60%)

Total shots were Burnley 12 (2) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Burnley 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Burnley 8 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Murphy 11), Saint-Maximin (Wood 72), Almiron (Ritchie 89), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Gayle

