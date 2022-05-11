Transfer Market

Jesse Lingard free transfer move to Newcastle United is now off due to wage demands – Report

Jesse Lingard will definitely not be wearing the black of white of Newcastle United in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

That is the message via a media exclusive on Wednesday morning.

With The Telegraph reporting that their information is that the Jesse Lingard wage demands have caused Newcastle United to end their interest.

There is much anticipation of Newcastle United including high profile / high wages free transfers amongst their recruitment plan this summer, however, the Jesse Lingard price tag in terms of wages proving a step too far, according to this Telegraph exclusive.

Eddie Howe of course wanted Jesse Lingard on loan in January and the Newcastle United owners made a number of approaches, only for Manchester United to insist on such a high loan fee, it would have meant an overall cost of around £16m to NUFC for less than four months on loan, working put at around £1m per game, IF Jesse Lingard was able to play all the remaining Premier League matches. Whilst if he got injured and / or wasn’t selected, the cost per game played would have been even more extortionate.

The crazy scenario saw Jesse Lingard have no other option but to stay at Manchester United to see out the remaining months of his contract, with Ralf Rangnick only giving him two Premier League starts in his (Rangnick’s) entire time at the club, so far.

The overall stats for Jesse Lingard make depressing reading in his final years on Man Utd’s books, only two Premier League starts for the Old Trafford club in the past two and a half years, whilst only three Premier League goals scored for Manchester United in the last three and a half years. Ironically, two of those three goals were scored earlier this season against Newcastle United and West Ham, when Lingard came off the bench in the two matches.

In contrast to his frustrations at Manchester United, when Jesse Lingard played 16 times for West Ham in the later months of the 2020/21 Premier League season, he scored nine PL goals and got four assists.

The Telegraph say that Jesse Lingard is insisting on wages of over £7.5m per season (more than £150,000 a week) plus a ‘huge’ signing on fee.

Jesse Lingard turns 30 in December and having played such little football in recent years, will surely struggle to persuade many clubs to meet his demands. The newspaper report indicating that Serie A is the most likely destination for the midfielder now.

Today’s exclusive from The Telegraph also lists Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Fedrico Fernandez, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick and Dwight Gayle as all on the transfer list to leave this summer if clubs come in for them, with also Sean Longstaff set to leave, his current position is that he will be out of contract at the end of June 2022 unless signing a new contract.

However, that is surely only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to players who Eddie Howe and Newcastle United will be keen to move on, in order to create space in the squad and generate cash via transfer fees and saved wages. With the likes of Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Mark Gillespie, Freddie Woodman, Jamal Lewis, Jamaal Lascelles, Kelland Watts, Javier Manquillo and Matty Longstaff all surely seeing the club open to offers for them. Plus also very likely Jonjo Shelvey and even possibly Allan Saint-Maximin amongst those willing to be let go, if NUFC get realistic offers for them AND they are confident of bringing in quality replacements.

