Opinion

Jack Grealish shameful drunken comments mocking Newcastle United player

Jack Grealish celebrated Manchester City’s Premier League title win on Monday night.

Along with the rest of the Man City squad, the £100m signing relieved to have picked up a winner’s medal.

Things could have been so different though, as it took three goals in the final fifteen minutes of Sunday’s game to come back and beat Aston Villa 3-2.

If any of those three strikes hadn’t hit the back of the net, the title would have been Liverpool’s, as they only lost the title by a point after producing their own last day fightback to beat Wolves 3-1 after going a goal behind.

So how does Jack Grealish choose to celebrate his first ever Premier League winners medal?

Well predictably he gets absolutely mortal drunk.

However, on the way to that nailed on state, Jack Grealish also decides to mock a Newcastle United player in his moment of triumph…

Bernardo Silva:

“What were the secrets yesterday (to 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa that won the title for Man City)?”

Jack Grealish:

“There were two.

“Riyad (Mahrez), take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like (Miguel) Almiron.

“Secondly, he (pointing at Bernardo Silva), he has been so good this season but get him off the pitch.”

Bernardo Silva:

“Number three, keep Jack Grealish on the bench.”

Why Miguel Almiron?

You could understand Jack Grealish naming and shaming somebody and taking the mick out of them if he was in an ongoing conflict with them, but as far as I know, Miguel Almiron doesn’t in any way fall into that category.

It is just a total lack of class shown here by Jack Grealish, celebrating the pinnacle of his career so far, he chooses the moment to put down a fellow professional footballer.

What of course makes this all the more embarrassing, is that Jack Grealish comes out with this crass comment on another pro, when he himself (Grealish) has contributed so little to Man City’s title success. Indeed, Manchester City came within a whisker of winning absolutely nothing this past season, despite such a squad of stars that included the summer 2021 £100m purchase – Man City’s record signing.

Record signing Jack Grealish has been an absolute passenger for much of this season, yet to hear his arrogance, you would think he had been the big star leading them to the title win.

In reality, Jack Grealish has been carried by the rest of the squad and in the entire season only scored three Premier League goals. That made him tenth highest scorer, even central defender Laporte scored more (four) than Grealish.

The absolute cherry on the top though, when it comes to Jack Grealish’s lack of class when celebrating this title win.

Is that in his absolute moment of need, having to win this final game of the season to clinch the title, Pep Guardiola selected fourteen players who ended up on the pitch and not one of them was Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva on the three secrets to #ManCity winning the #PL vs Aston Villa: 1. Take Riyad @Mahrez22 off

2. Take Bernardo Silva off

3. Keep @JackGrealish on the f***ing bench pic.twitter.com/Mcyb1baQ3S — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 23, 2022

The club’s record signing and yet Pep Guardiola couldn’t trust Jack Grealish, not in his starting eleven on Sunday and certainly now when it came to making changes and bringing on substitutes to try and turn it around.

Guardiola leaving Jack Grealish sitting on the bench for the duration on Sunday as his squad mates won Manchester City (and Grealish) the title.

Honestly, Jack Grealish should be embarrassed to even pick up his Premier League winners medal, never mind trying to humiliate a fellow professional footballer such as Miguel Almiron just for cheap laughs.

