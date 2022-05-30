News

Jack Colback set for reunion with Newcastle United

Even by Mike Ashley standards, Jack Colback was a disastrous signing.

The midfielder given a ridiculously long and lucrative six year contract by the Newcastle United owner in 2014, as they combined to do the dirty on Sunderland. The Mackems had a ‘gentleman’s’ agreement in place for Jack Colback to sign a new contract with them, only for a sudden announcement that instead he had moved to the club he supported as a boy, meaning Sunderland didn’t even get a penny for a player who had come through the ranks on Wearside.

It ended up an arrangement with no real winners, as Jack Colback started off with a half decent season of 35 Premier League starts and four goals for Newcastle United, before then 28 PL starts and only one goal as he helped relegate NUFC in 2015/16. The promotion season saw Jack Colback make 24 starts and scoring no goals, then not playing a single minute of football for NUFC in his final three years on Newcastle’s books.

After a loan spell at Nottingham Forest, Jack Colback eventually signed a permanent contract with them when his six year Newcastle deal at last ended in summer 2020.

Now 32, Jack Colback is set for a reunion with Newcastle United after Nottingham Forest became the third club to get promotion from the Championship. A poor game was settled just before half-time on Sunday with a Huddersfield own goal, though Colback relieved that after a lengthy VAR check, he wasn’t penalised for what looked a trip on a Huddersfield player in the box in the second half.

Interesting to see how Nottingham Forest get on after an absence of over twenty years from the top tier. Heavily reliant on loan players with four of them starting in yesterday’s play-off final, Forest will now need a big recruitment effort to be ready for Premier League kick-off in less than ten weeks time.

The 2022/23 PL season kicks off on the weekend of Saturday 6 August and these are the 20 clubs that will contest it…

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves

Not long for Nottingham Forest fans to wait and see when Jack Colback will be due to potentially play against Newcastle United, as in only 17 days time (see upcoming important dates below) the Premier League fixtures will be released for next season.

Newcastle United upcoming dates:

Thursday 2 June 2022 – South Korea v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly)

Saturday 4 June 2022 – Hungary v England (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Monday 6 June 2022 – Japan v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly)

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Germany v England (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Friday 10 June 2022 – Premier League summer transfer window opens

Saturday 11 June 2022 – England v Italy (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – Argentina v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly to be played at Melbourne cricket ground in Australia)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – England v Hungary (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – Costa Rica v New Zealand (To be played in Qatar, the winners of this one game play-off will qualify for November / December World Cup finals – Chris Wood expected to play)

Thursday 16 June 2022 – The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures released.

Friday 1 July 2022 – First team squad return for start of Newcastle United pre-season preparations (as reported by Chronicle)

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time to be confirmed.

Saturday 6 August 2022 – This weekend, Premier League kick off the season with 16 rounds of fixtures to be crammed in before the World Cup finals.

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Thursday 1 September 2022 – The Premier League summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Wednesday 2 November 2022 – UEFA plan to have all six group games in Champions League and Europa League completed before this date.

(Week commencing) Monday 7 November – League Cup third round matches will be played.

Saturday / Sunday 12/13 November 2022 – Sixteenth and final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup finals begin.

Monday 14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

Monday 21 November 2022 – Qatar World Cup finals kick-off.

Sunday 18 December 2022 – World Cup final.

(Week commencing) Monday 19 December – League Cup fourth round matches will be played.

Monday 26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

Saturday 7 January 2023 – This weekend sees FA Cup third round matches played

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures.

