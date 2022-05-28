News

Important upcoming Newcastle United dates for your diary

After the season just ended, Newcastle United fans can’t wait for the 2022/23 Premier League season to come around.

With the busiest ever football season lying ahead, only ten weeks now to wait for next season, with a shorter summer break than usual.

Important (and some not so important) Newcastle United dates listed below, exactly a year today the final round of matches of the 2022/23 Premier League season will be played, a lot to get through before we reach that point.

Newcastle United upcoming dates:

Thursday 2 June 2022 – South Korea v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly)

Saturday 4 June 2022 – Hungary v England (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Monday 6 June 2022 – Japan v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly)

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Germany v England (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Friday 10 June 2022 – Premier League summer transfer window opens

Saturday 11 June 2022 – England v Italy (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – Argentina v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly to be played at Melbourne cricket ground in Australia)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – England v Hungary (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – Costa Rica v New Zealand (To be played in Qatar, the winners of this one game play-off will qualify for November / December World Cup finals – Chris Wood expected to play)

Thursday 16 June 2022 – The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures released.

Friday 1 July 2022 – First team squad return for start of Newcastle United pre-season preparations (as reported by Chronicle)

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time to be confirmed.

Saturday 6 August 2022 – This weekend, Premier League kick off the season with 16 rounds of fixtures to be crammed in before the World Cup finals.

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Thursday 1 September 2022 – The Premier League summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Wednesday 2 November 2022 – UEFA plan to have all six group games in Champions League and Europa League completed before this date.

(Week commencing) Monday 7 November – League Cup third round matches will be played.

Saturday / Sunday 12/13 November 2022 – Sixteenth and final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup finals begin.

Monday 14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

Monday 21 November 2022 – Qatar World Cup finals kick-off.

Sunday 18 December 2022 – World Cup final.

(Week commencing) Monday 19 December – League Cup fourth round matches will be played.

Monday 26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

Saturday 7 January 2023 – This weekend sees FA Cup third round matches played

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures.

