Opinion

I enjoyed last night’s Champions League final…

After hearing of the delays to the Champions League final (Liverpool 0 Real Madrid 1) last night, I decided to have a little kip.

At around about 9 o clock my brother phoned to tell me I could access the game on Youtube.

His son in law is a red scouser who was an interpreter at Newcastle United a few years back (bilingual scousers, whatever next?).

Obviously, like me, Wor Lad is a dyed in the wool hater of the most patronising set of supporters in the World and we both wanted them to lose.

We were not to be disappointed.

Liverpool started well but Courtois in the Real goal was equal to everything the reds attackers could muster.

I had tipped Real Madrid to win before the game and in the comments section on The Mag yesterday, I had mentioned the night I bumped into Alan Kennedy in Chester.

Back in the day, Alan had given me a full account of his brilliant winner for Liverpool in Paris in 1981 over a couple of pints, but I had a feeling revenge would be sweet 41 years later for Los Blancos.

Like all great sides, Real Madrid don’t need many chances to stamp down their authority in a big game.

Cometh the hour and cometh the man, after a fine move Vinicius Junior found the net to the dismay of the travelling hordes from Merseyside. Their over the top manager Jurgen Klopp looking totally perplexed.

The scousers gave it a go but again Courtois refused to give an inch and made a fine save from Mo Salah.

Congratulations to Real Madrid for securing their 14th European Cup / Champions League.

They also beat Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in this season’s competition…which is bloody lovely.

